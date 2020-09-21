Video: Savi’s Workshop Reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Savi’s Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has reopened and our very own Jeremiah was on the scene for the first show at the reopened retail offering.

What’s Happening:

The Force is flowing once again inside Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers, where the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge destination once again welcomes guests.

Force-sensitive visitors, both young and old, can assemble their very own lightsaber—a powerful and iconic weapon used by Jedi and Sith alike.

Disney notes that guests who may have visited in the past will notice some slight adjustments to the experience including reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing.

Advanced reservations (highly recommended) for Savi’s Workshop will open September 16th via Disneyworld.com My Disney Experience mobile app

Guests can also stop by the shop to inquire about walk-up availability on the day of their visit.

Additionally guests must have a valid Disney Parks Pass reservation Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Located in Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, Savi’s Workshop is packed with unusual parts and whimsical pieces collected from the far reaches of the galaxy.

Here guests will encounter Gatherers, the keepers of the secrets of the Force. Under their guidance, guests will assemble a one-of-a-kind lightsaber Peace and Justice – Utilize salvaged scraps of fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships in Republic-era lightsaber designs that honor the galaxy’s former guardians. Power and Control – Originally forged by warriors from the dark side, objects used in this lightsaber style are rumored remnants from the Sith home world and abandoned temples. Elemental Nature – Craft a lightsaber from special components born from the Force, such as Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones or Rancor teeth. Protection and Defense – Incorporate hilt materials bearing mysterious motifs and inscriptions that reconnect a lightsaber’s wielder with the ancient wellspring of the Force.

