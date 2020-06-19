Walt Disney World Reveals Disney Park Pass Reservation Rollout

As Walt Disney World’s phased reopening grows closer, the Resort is introducing a new ticket reservation system for park guests. The Disney Park Pass is an online tool that will allow guests with existing tickets and Annual Passholders to schedule and plan their park visits.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney World has just announced how their new park ticket reservation system will work and when guests will be able to start reserving their park days.

Due to capacity restrictions as part of Disney’s phased reopening and to help guests plan for a successful visit, the resort is introducing the Disney Park Pass system

All Guests with valid admission will be required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry using this new online tool.

To enter a park, both a park reservation AND valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for each person in the party ages 3 and up (limit one park per day).

The Disney Park Pass system applies to guests with existing Disney hotel reservations, Annual Passholders, and guests with existing tickets.

Disney Park Pass will be available to these guests in phases starting on June 22nd.

Booking Dates for Park Reservations:

The Disney Park Pass system will be available soon to select guests. Booking dates vary based on plans: Beginning June 22, 2020 , Disney Resort and other select hotel guests with valid theme park admission can make reservations. Beginning June 26, 2020 , Annual Passholders without a Resort stay can make reservations. Beginning June 28, 2020 , existing ticket holders can make reservations.

Park reservations will be available through September 26, 2021, based on Resort stay and ticket eligibility or ticket eligibility window.

Guests with a room-only reservation at a Disney Resort or other select hotel for a stay in 2021, should call the Disney Reservation Center

Good to Know:

Reservations are limited and subject to availability and are not guaranteed until a reservation is finalized.

At this time, guests will be able to select one park per day; visiting more than one park per day will be temporarily unavailable upon the reopening of the theme parks due to attendance limitations.

A park reservation must be made for each day of entry. If guests have a multi-day ticket, they will be required to make a park reservation for each date of their visit.

Disney highly recommends that guests make park reservations as soon as they complete their ticket purchase, as availability can change until the reservation is finalized.

When Can I Purchase New Tickets?:

Later this summer, Diseny will resume sales of 2020 tickets and Disney Resort hotel arrivals, based on availability of park reservations.

Disney will continue to allow guests with existing tickets and Annual Passholders the opportunity to make park reservations for 2020 dates.

When Can I Book a New Vacation?

By June 28, all guests will be able to purchase new Disney Resort hotel packages and theme park tickets and make their park reservations for arrivals starting in 2021.

Guests will be able to view park reservation availability online prior to purchasing their tickets.

MagicBands:

With this new offering on the horizon, Disney will be retiring the complimentary MagicBand distribution

Guests will be able to purchase new or use existing MagicBands.

Select Walt Disney World Resort hotels are scheduled to reopen on June 22nd. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Parks will reopen on July 11th followed by Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT on July 15th. For more information about this phased approach, please visit our Walt Disney World Reopening Guide.