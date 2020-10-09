What We Learned from the “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Metaverse Panel

Metaverse, the virtual presentation of New York Comic Con, continues today featuring a wide array of panels looking at everything from comics and novels to TV and movies and everything in between. One of those panels focused on the upcoming auction from Prop Store, featuring hundreds of lots of original props from the hit show.
- The Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Metaverse panel featured Series Prop Master Scott Bauer.
- Bauer showed off some of his favorite props from across the seven seasons of the hit Marvel series.
- Some of his favorite props included:
- The Darkhold
- The Night Night Rifle
- The axe Mack used to cut off Coulson’s hand
- Bauer revealed that, in a prop newspaper with a Quake headline, eagle-eyed fans could spot the name of a Marvel character used in the Netflix Daredevil series. While he didn’t reveal what that name was, it’s likely reporter Ben Urich.
- Prop Store is bringing over 500 lots of original props and costumes from all seven seasons of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to an online auction now through November 10.
- To relive the final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., you can check out Mack’s recaps of each episode.
- You can watch the full “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Metaverse panel below: