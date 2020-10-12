California Governor Gavin Newsom Sending Teams To Open Parks To Aid With New Park Reopening Guidelines

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave his update about the wildfire and COVID-19 situations earlier today, and in it gave a few more hints about the reopening of the California theme parks.

What’s Happening:

Today, California Governor Gavin Newsom took to the camera and delivered his usual updates on the COVID-19 and Wildfire situation in the state.

Recently in these updates, the State was ready to release very strict guidelines that not only prompted former Disney CEO Bob Iger to leave the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Group,

In today’s update, Newsom said that a team will be traveling around the country visiting theme parks that are already open to see the operations for themselves.

Newsom also reiterated that everything will be done with the “health first” frame, further collaborating with not only the big name parks, but the smaller parks as well to maintain a distinction between the two.

When asked if Newsom would differentiate in the guidelines between a larger park and a smaller park, Newsom (without naming brands) stated that people come from around the world to see some larger parks, and 5% for a larger park could be thousands of people, where a smaller park in a smaller town that same 5% might mean a few hundred and come from the local community.

The Governor gave no date for when guidelines would be released, or when any theme parks would be reopened.

What They’re Saying: