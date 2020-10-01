Bob Iger Has Left Gavin Newsom’s Economic Recovery Advisory Group Amidst Theme Park Reopening Tensions in California

Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, has resigned from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Economic Recovery Advisory Group amidst tensions with the state and theme park owners.
What’s Happening:
- Last April, Bob Iger joined California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Economic Recovery Advisory Group to help the state’s economy rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus.
- The LA Times is reporting that Bob Iger has resigned from the group over tensions revolving around the state’s reluctance to allow theme parks to reopen with similar health and safety guidelines as they have in other states.
- While the news breaks just hours after theme park companies (including Disney) urge the state to allow their input on reopening guidelines that are expected to be released this week, the report states that Iger actually left the group earlier this week.
- That timeframe would also coincide with Disney’s announcement that there would be layoffs in the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division, with many non-union Cast Members already let go.
- When asked by a reporter, Gavin Newsom stated that he doesn’t feel any pressure to allow Disneyland or theme parks in the state to resume operations, citing concerns of drawing visitors from other states and increasing the spread of the virus.
- At the end of August, Gavin Newsom unveiled a color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy that included guidelines for outdoor zoos, which typically have similar regulations as theme parks, and his answer when questioned about reopening theme parks is that his team will release guidelines “Soon.”