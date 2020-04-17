Bob Iger Joins California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Economic Recovery Advisory Group

California Governor Gavin Newsom has started an Economic Recovery Advisory Group that includes Disney Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Bob Iger, according to KABC.

What’s Happening:

California Governor Gavin Nesom announced his Economic Recovery Advisory Group to help counter the state’s “Pandemic-induced recession.”

Among many notable government and business leaders from the Golden State, the group includes Disney Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Bob Iger.

The group includes over 80 members chaired by Gavin Newsom and Tom Steyer. Other members include Apple CEO Tim Cook and four former California governors, Pete Wilson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis and Jerry Brown.

This announcement was in response to California’s new unemployment numbers, which top 3 million unemployment filings since March 12th putting the state above 5% unemployment for the first time since 1976.

What They’re Saying:

Governor Gavin Newsom: "We are now in a pandemic-induced recession here in the state of California. We have to begin to work through each and every sector of our economy to put together tangible actionable ideas for short-term, medium- and long-term economic recovery."

Economic Recovery Advisory Group Co-Chair Tom Steyer: "We will try to come up with a recovery plan that is worthy of California's past and pushes us to a better future, and remedies some of the injustice which this COVID-19 pandemic has revealed in our society.”

