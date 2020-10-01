California Attractions and Parks Association Asks State Not to Finalize Reopening Guidelines Until Modifications are Made

Earlier today, reports indicated that the State of California was preparing to announce theme park reopening guidelines this week. However, ahead of an impending announcement, some of the state’s theme parks are requesting more of a say in the guidance before rules are finalized.
What’s Happening:
- According to the OC Register, the California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) — which represents Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm, SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California, and others — is now asking Governor Gavin Newsom not to issue official reopening guidance just yet.
- The organization is requesting that the administration listen to the recommendations of theme park operators and make modifications to the current plans (which have yet to be made public).
- In a statement, CAPA executive director Erin Guerrero explained, “While we are aligned on many of the protocols and health and safety requirements, there are many others that need to be modified if they are to lead to a responsible and reasonable amusement park reopening plan.”
- This request on the part of CAPA comes after weeks of calls for California to issue theme park reopening guidance.
- Previously, Governor Newsom has stated that his administration would be issuing those guidelines “soon.”
- More recently, The Walt Disney Company has grown increasingly vocal about the matter, with Disney Parks, Experiences & Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro saying in a press conference last week, “We are ready, and more importantly… it is time.”
- D’Amaro also addressed the State of California in a statement announcing the company's planned layoff of 28,000 employees, stating that Californias “unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to open” had exacerbated the company’s position.
- Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have been closed since March of this year while Downtown Disney reopened to guests in July.
What They’re Saying:
- Erin Guerrero, California Attractions and Parks Association executive director: “We ask the governor not to finalize guidance for amusement parks before engaging the industry in a more earnest manner, listening to park operators’ expertise and collaborating with the industry on a plan that will allow for amusement parks to reopen responsibly while still keeping the health and safety of park employees and guests a top priority.”