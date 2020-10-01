California Theme Park Reopening Guidelines Coming This Week From California Department of Public Health

After months of waiting and being told that guidance would come soon, the state of California is reportedly ready to announce theme park reopening guidelines this week.
What’s Happening:
- According to The OC Register, theme parks in California will receive reopening guidelines from the state government this week.
- Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, SeaWorld, Universal, and LEGOLAND have all announced that they are ready to reopen when the state allows them to, all of which have open theme parks elsewhere in the country and in the world, each operating with new health and safety measures in place.
- The announcement comes from Jesse Melgar, press secretary for governor Gavin Newsom.
- With the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” color coded guidelines, theme park reopening guidelines are expected to vary by county.
- Rodger Butler, a spokesperson for the California Health and Human Services, says the guidelines will be issued by the California Department of Public Health.
- Gavin Newsom first stated that theme park guidelines would be released “Soon” over a month ago, giving the same answer to reporters each time the question has been raised.
- Disney held a virtual press event stating their eagerness to reopen the Disneyland theme parks and stated the number of out of work people affected by Disneyland’s closure, which extended beyond Disney’s direct employees.
- Shortly after, with no sign reopening guidelines coming from the state, Disney announced that layoffs would happen throughout Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, which have a direct impact on Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney Imagineering.
- In a statement, Josh D’Amaro said the impact has been “Exacerbated in California by the State’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen.”