Walt Disney Imagineering To Be Impacted By Layoffs as More Details Emerge About Disneyland Numbers

The OC Register has shared additional details about the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products layoffs as they pertain to the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney Imagineering in Glendale.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this week, Disney announced that around 28,000 employees would be laid off through the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division.
- According to The OC Register, the layoffs at the Disneyland Resort are expected to total around 5,000 and at Walt Disney Imagineering in Glendale, another 400.
- The rest of the 28,000 would come from Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Planning, plus retail and publishing divisions.
- 2,765 non-union Cast Members, salaried, and executives are reportedly being laid off in California, based on Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act filings and more could follow.
- Union layoffs are expected to be effective on November 1st with most unions still in the process of setting up meetings with Disney.
- Unions are currently assessing the layoff impacts on their members, which make up a majority of the Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort.
Layoff Projections So Far:
- 2,500 food and beverage Cast Members are expected to be laid off, according to Workers United Local 50, which represents nearly 8,000 Cast Members in that line of business.
- Nearly 1,000 Cast Members from Unite Here Local 11 are expected to be let go out of 3,000, most of them working in hotels.
- This is still an ongoing developing story and more information will be revealed as Disney makes final decisions.