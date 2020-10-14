Guten Tag! New Germany Merchandise Debuts at EPCOT

by | Oct 14, 2020 10:57 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Guten tag! Disney has unveiled a new line of apparel, drinkware, and souvenirs at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT that celebrates all Germanic culture. The entire collection debuted today at the Annual Passholder Pop-Up Shop, but none of the items are AP Exclusives. If you’re looking to celebrate your German heritage in Disney fashion, be sure to check out these new items on your next visit to EPCOT.

Starting with the German greeting, coffee mugs, magnets and shirts will wish a good day to everyone you meet with Mickey Mouse in lederhosen and a Tyrolean hat

The greeting also extends to two items in a German flag collection, an adult long-sleeve shirt and a child’s short-sleeve shirt with a German flag pretzel on it.

Another collection features the German Coat of Arms with silhouettes of the buildings in the Germany Pavilion on a circular flag with Spaceship Earth accents. This collection includes two styles of t-shirt, a drinking glass, magnet, drawstring bag, and beanie hat.

Mickey and Minnie love Germany with a women’s shirt and ornament featuring the happy couple as clock bell ringers.

1 of 2

Donald Duck is in on the fun, too, with a t-shirt and toddler onesie with the irritable duck delighting in some German favorites.

1 of 2

A few more items just for kids are shirts with Mickey, Minnie, and their pals celebrating Germany.

1 of 3

A German pretzel collection includes a handbag, tanktop, raglan shirt, hoodie, and tumbler.

There are plenty of ways to merge your love of Disney characters and Germany with these shirts and stein coffee mug.

Rounding out the collection are new items that celebrate all of the iconography we associate with German with some fun Disney touches, including a woman’s shirt, dad hat, and two drinking glasses, including one shaped like a boot.

All of these new items will be waiting for you on your next visit to the Germany Pavilion at EPCOT.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
