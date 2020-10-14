Photos – New Annual Passholder Pop-Up Shop Opens at EPCOT

The new Annual Passholder-exclusive pop-up shop opened up today at the Der Teddybar in the Germany pavilion of World Showcase in EPCOT. We were able to check out the new shop today.

For a limited time, Annual Passholders can enjoy a pop-up shop available just to them selling exclusive merchandise, new World Showcase products and more.

The new shop can be found in the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Annual Passholders can join a virtual queue to enter the new shop.

Inside, guests will find all kinds of merchandise including World Showcase items, Flower and Garden merchandise, Annual Passholder merchandise, D-Tech and much more.

Much of this merchandise is also up to 50% off for Annual Passholders.

Guests also get a free coaster set or cutting board with a purchase of $50 or more.

This exclusive location will be available from October 14 through November 17, 2020 and will be open Mondays to Fridays from 11:30 am to park close.

Good to Know:

This shop is exclusively for Annual Passholders and they will need to show their annual pass card and government-issued photo ID to enter.

Passholders should check the Walt Disney World Passholder Event Page

More EPCOT News: