Photos – New Annual Passholder Pop-Up Shop Opens at EPCOT

by | Oct 14, 2020 9:46 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The new Annual Passholder-exclusive pop-up shop opened up today at the Der Teddybar in the Germany pavilion of World Showcase in EPCOT. We were able to check out the new shop today.

  • For a limited time, Annual Passholders can enjoy a pop-up shop available just to them selling exclusive merchandise, new World Showcase products and more.
  • The new shop can be found in the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase.

  • Annual Passholders can join a virtual queue to enter the new shop.

  • Inside, guests will find all kinds of merchandise including World Showcase items, Flower and Garden merchandise, Annual Passholder merchandise, D-Tech and much more.
  • Much of this merchandise is also up to 50% off for Annual Passholders.

  • Guests also get a free coaster set or cutting board with a purchase of $50 or more.

  • This exclusive location will be available from October 14 through November 17, 2020 and will be open Mondays to Fridays from 11:30 am to park close.

Good to Know:

  • This shop is exclusively for Annual Passholders and they will need to show their annual pass card and government-issued photo ID to enter.
  • Passholders should check the Walt Disney World Passholder Event Page often for the most up-to-date information on new and available products.

More EPCOT News:

  • Walt Disney World has adjusted park hours for November, extending the operating day for Magic Kingdom and shifting the hours of EPCOT on two days.
  • Mariachi Cobre has been performing at EPCOT since it opened in 1981 and are celebrating 38 years in the park this year. The group was recently highlighted in the #DisneyMagicMoments video series for Hispanic Heritage Month.
  • Food & Wine fans who can’t make it to EPCOT this year for the festival’s 25th anniversary, can still shop select items from the 2020 collections on shopDisney!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed