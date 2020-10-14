Photos – New Annual Passholder Pop-Up Shop Opens at EPCOT

The new Annual Passholder-exclusive pop-up shop opened up today at the Der Teddybar in the Germany pavilion of World Showcase in EPCOT. We were able to check out the new shop today.
- For a limited time, Annual Passholders can enjoy a pop-up shop available just to them selling exclusive merchandise, new World Showcase products and more.
- The new shop can be found in the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase.
- Annual Passholders can join a virtual queue to enter the new shop.
- Inside, guests will find all kinds of merchandise including World Showcase items, Flower and Garden merchandise, Annual Passholder merchandise, D-Tech and much more.
- Much of this merchandise is also up to 50% off for Annual Passholders.
- Guests also get a free coaster set or cutting board with a purchase of $50 or more.
- This exclusive location will be available from October 14 through November 17, 2020 and will be open Mondays to Fridays from 11:30 am to park close.
Good to Know:
- This shop is exclusively for Annual Passholders and they will need to show their annual pass card and government-issued photo ID to enter.
- Passholders should check the Walt Disney World Passholder Event Page often for the most up-to-date information on new and available products.
More EPCOT News:
- Walt Disney World has adjusted park hours for November, extending the operating day for Magic Kingdom and shifting the hours of EPCOT on two days.
- Mariachi Cobre has been performing at EPCOT since it opened in 1981 and are celebrating 38 years in the park this year. The group was recently highlighted in the #DisneyMagicMoments video series for Hispanic Heritage Month.
- Food & Wine fans who can’t make it to EPCOT this year for the festival’s 25th anniversary, can still shop select items from the 2020 collections on shopDisney!