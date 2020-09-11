Walt Disney World Adjusts Park Hours for November, Extending Magic Kingdom and Shifting EPCOT Times

Walt Disney World just adjusted park hours for November, extending the operating day for Magic Kingdom and shifting the hours of EPCOT on two days.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World announced a decrease in park hours last month, which took effect on September 8th.
- Park hours for the four theme parks consistently follow this schedule through November 5th.
- Magic Kingdom: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
- EPCOT: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
- Starting November 6th, Magic Kingdom’s hours will change to 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, extending the operating day by 1-hour through November 28th, which is as far out as schedules are currently posted.
- November 6th is the day that Magic Kingdom adds holiday activities including themed castle projections at night.
- In addition, EPCOT’s hours will shift to 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm on November 27th and 28th, which coincides with the start of their modified International Festival of the Holidays.
- Park hours for Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will remain the same.
- It’s unclear at this time what park hours will look like beyond November 28th.