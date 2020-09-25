EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Retrospective Video

Disney has released a new video where members of EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre talk about the band’s history in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
- Disney has shared a new #DisneyMagicMoment video in celebration of Hisapnic Heritage Month with Mariachi Cobre from EPCOT.
- The video features a mix of performances, including a few songs from Pixar’s Coco, and interviews with the band’s members.
- The group reminisces about forming in Arizona and being scouted to perform at Disneyland, flying out to Anaheim on Walt Disney’s Gulfstream airplane.
- In 1973, they were invited to play at Walt Disney World, performing at Pecos Bill’s Cafe in the Magic Kingdom and at the Grand Canyon Concourse at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
- The group has been performing at EPCOT since it opened in 1981 and are celebrating 38 years in the park this year.
- Mariachi Cobre is currently performing daily at the America Gardens Theater in EPCOT.