EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Retrospective Video

Disney has released a new video where members of EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre talk about the band’s history in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

What’s Happening:

Disney has shared a new #DisneyMagicMoment video in celebration of Hisapnic Heritage Month with Mariachi Cobre EPCOT

The video features a mix of performances, including a few songs from Pixar’s Coco , and interviews with the band’s members.

, and interviews with the band’s members. The group reminisces about forming in Arizona and being scouted to perform at Disneyland, flying out to Anaheim on Walt Disney’s Gulfstream airplane.

In 1973, they were invited to play at Walt Disney World, performing at Pecos Bill’s Cafe in the Magic Kingdom and at the Grand Canyon Concourse at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

The group has been performing at EPCOT since it opened in 1981 and are celebrating 38 years in the park this year.

Mariachi Cobre is currently performing daily at the America Gardens Theater in EPCOT.