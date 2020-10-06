25th Anniversary Food & Wine Festival Collections Now Available on shopDisney

Food & Wine fans who can’t make it to EPCOT this year for the festival’s 25th anniversary, can still shop select items from the 2020 collections on shopDisney! Just this week, a handful of fun merchandise including two Figment inspired items arrived at the online retailer.

As the Taste of EPCOT Food & Wine Festival kicked off this summer, we showed you a sneak peek at festival merchandise collections to be featured this year. Now some of those collections are available on shopDisney, making it possible for fans to own their favorite items without having to leave home!

25th Anniversary Food & Wine Collections

Recipe for a Figment Collection

The cheerful dragon, Figment is a source of joy and inspiration for fans with his vibrant imagination and can-do attitude. This year his obsession is cooking! And with a rainbow of ingredients, he’s bound to make something magical.

Taste Your Way Around the World Collection

Celebrate good food and beverage the whole world over! Dozens of countries and ethnic cuisines are represented around World Showcase everyday, but the Food & Wine Festival takes things to a new level. Commemorate this fan favorite event with this great collection.

Chef Mickey and Minnie Collection

Minnie takes the spotlight on these items which show her putting the finishing touches on an exquisite dish!

Mickey Mouse MagicBand 2