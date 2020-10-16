Ok Zombies fans, this is it! The Seabrook gang is back in the previously announced animated shorts series, "Addison's Moonstone Mystery" which premieres tonight on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Ahead of the television debut, Disney Records has released a companion Digital EP featuring three new songs and a music video starring Meg Donnelly as Addison!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Records has released the digital EP to "Addison's Moonstone Mystery," an eight-episode series of animated shorts featuring beloved characters from the ZOMBIES franchise.

franchise. The series premieres today at 7:54 pm EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

Fans can get pumped up for the series by watching the all new music video "More Than a Mystery.”

The video imagines Addison's journey through a mysterious dreamscape as she searches for her true identity. Take a look:

Zombies: Addison's Moonstone Mystery Digital EP

About the Songs:

" More Than A Mystery ," is performed by Meg Donnelly. The song was written by Tova Litvin and Doug Rockwell and produced by Doug Rockwell. The music video was directed by Colton Tran and executive-produced by NappyTabs, with custom animation by Cecilia Fletcher.

," is performed by Meg Donnelly. The song was written by Tova Litvin and Doug Rockwell and produced by Doug Rockwell. The music video was directed by Colton Tran and executive-produced by NappyTabs, with custom animation by Cecilia Fletcher. " You Do You ," is an upbeat rap battle, written by Jack Kugell, Hannah Jones and Matt Wong and produced by Jamie Jones, Jack Kugell and Matt Wong.

," is an upbeat rap battle, written by Jack Kugell, Hannah Jones and Matt Wong and produced by Jamie Jones, Jack Kugell and Matt Wong. "Feelin' the Power" is an electronic rock anthem, written by Jeannie Lurie and Gabriel Mann and produced by Gabriel Mann and Niv Toar.

About "Addison's Moonstone Mystery"

"Addison's Moonstone Mystery" is a humorous, fast-paced animated adventure.

The story begins at Seabrook High, where zombies, werewolves and humans are all coexisting happily. A new girl at school, Vanna, whom Addison immediately befriends, threatens to shake up the dynamic when they learn that she is not all that she seems.

"Addison's Moonstone Mystery" shorts were directed and produced by the Disney Channel Multiplatform team.

Voice Cast: