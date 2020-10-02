Addison, Zed and the gang are back for a new adventure, but this time they’re animated! On October 16th, Disney Channel will present an animated short and all new music video featuring the characters from the Zombies franchise.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel has announced on Twitter they will present a series of new original programming themed to the Zombies franchise.
#DisneyZOMBIES fans will be treated to new original programming with music video "More than a Mystery," performed by @ImMegDonnelly, and animated shorts, "Addison's Moonstone Mystery," with Donnelly and @MiloManheim. Debuts on FRI, OCT. 16 on #DisneyChannel and in #DisneyNOW. pic.twitter.com/y2VWKaIXU7
— Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) October 2, 2020
- Debuting Friday, October 16th on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, fans can catch a music video and animated shorts starring Meg Donnelly as Addison and Milo Manheim as Zed!
- Head back to Seabrook and hang with Addison for the music video premiere of "More than a Mystery."
- Then the gang's all here for "Addison's Moonstone Mystery," an all new animated short film fans won’t want to miss.