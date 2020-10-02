Disney Channel to Present New “Zombies” Animated Short, Music Video Featuring Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim

Addison, Zed and the gang are back for a new adventure, but this time they’re animated! On October 16th, Disney Channel will present an animated short and all new music video featuring the characters from the Zombies franchise.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has announced on Twitter

#DisneyZOMBIES fans will be treated to new original programming with music video "More than a Mystery," performed by @ImMegDonnelly, and animated shorts, "Addison's Moonstone Mystery," with Donnelly and @MiloManheim. Debuts on FRI, OCT. 16 on #DisneyChannel and in #DisneyNOW. pic.twitter.com/y2VWKaIXU7 — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) October 2, 2020

Debuting Friday, October 16th on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, fans can catch a music video and animated shorts starring Meg Donnelly as Addison and Milo Manheim as Zed!

Head back to Seabrook and hang with Addison for the music video premiere of "More than a Mystery."

Then the gang's all here for "Addison's Moonstone Mystery," an all new animated short film fans won’t want to miss.

If you can’t wait that long for Zombies fun, or just want to get hyped for the upcoming content, head on over to Disney+ where both ZOMBIES and ZOMBIES 2 are streaming on demand!