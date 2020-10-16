Pandora Launches Customizable Disney Radio Station

Pandora – the music streaming service, not the home of the Na’vi – has launched “DISNEY,” a new station that Disney lovers can customize to play the songs they love most.
- Since 1938, Disney has built an incomparable sonic library of unforgettable classics, movie and TV hits, princess songs and singalongs.
- The new station offers listeners eight new “Modes” to choose from that each highlight different genres from the world of Disney.
- Pandora’s “Modes” feature that allows fans to exert more control over their listening experience. By selecting from various “modes,” users can customize the types of songs played on artist or genre stations.
- The eight “Modes” featured on “DISNEY” include:
- Disney Singalong:
- How Far I’ll Go by Auli’I Crevalho (Children’s)
- You’re Welcome by Dwayne Johnson (Children’s)
- Hakuna Matata by Nathan Lane, etal.
- Kiss the Girl (from The Little Mermaid) by Samuel E. Wright
- Love Is An Open Door (from Frozen) by Kristen Bell & Santino Fontana
- Disney Channel Hits:
- Too Cool by Meaghan Martin (from Camp Rock)
- All I Want (from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) by Olivia Rodrigo
- Queen of Mean by Sarah Jeffery (from Descendants 3)
- Fam Jam by Meg Donnelly & Isaac Ryan Brown (from Fam Jam)
- Like the Zombies Do by Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, etal. (from ZOMBIES 2)
- Disney Princess:
- Loyal Brave True (from Mulan) by Christina Aguilera
- I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors) by Rachel House & Auli’I Cravalho
- Let It Go (from Frozen) by Idina Menzel (Children’s)
- Beauty and the Beast by Angela Lansbury (Children’s)
- Everyday Princess by Anika Noni Rose (Children’s)
- Disney Instrumental:
- Ancestors by Harry Gregson-Williams (from Mulan soundtrack)
- Remember Me by Disney Peaceful Piano: Breathe
- Can You Feel the Love Tonight by Bill Cantos (from The Circle Sessions)
- Colors of the Wind by Disney Peaceful Guitar
- Arrival at Aslan’s How by Harry Gregson-Williams (from The Chronicles of Narnia soundtrack)
- Disney Jr.:
- Make it a Mickey Morning by Felicia Barton & Mickey Mouse
- The Joy of Toys by Cast – T.O.T.S (Children’s)
- Mira, Royal Detective by Cast – Mira, Royal Detective
- Dog Washin’ by Cast – Puppy Dog Pals (Children’s)
- Weather by Genevieve Goings (Children’s)
- Disney Lullabies:
- Rainbow Connection by Disney Peaceful Piano
- A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes by Disney Peaceful Guitar
- All is Found by Evan Rachel Wood (from Frozen 2)
- KC’s Lullaby by Rob Cantor (Children)
- Bella Notte (Instrumental) by Fred Mollin (Children’s)
- Disney Classics:
- Beauty and the Beast by Angela Lansbury
- Yo, Ho! (A Pirate’s Life for Me) by Disney Studio Chorus
- When You Wish Upon a Star by Cliff Edwards & Disney Studio Chorus
- Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (From Cinderella) by Verna Felton
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang by Chitty Chitty Bang (Original Soundtrack)
- Disney Hits:
- Loyal Brave True by Christina Aguilera (from Mulan)
- Do You Want to Build a Snowman? by Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn, etal. (from Frozen)
- A Whole New World by Lea Salonga & Brad Kane (from Aladdin)
- You’re Welcome by Dwayne Johnson (from Moana)
- Be Our Guest by Angela Lansbury (from Beauty & the Beast)
- You can check out “DISNEY” on Pandora here.