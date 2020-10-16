Pandora Launches Customizable Disney Radio Station

Pandora – the music streaming service, not the home of the Na’vi – has launched “DISNEY,” a new station that Disney lovers can customize to play the songs they love most.

Since 1938, Disney has built an incomparable sonic library of unforgettable classics, movie and TV hits, princess songs and singalongs.

The new station offers listeners eight new “ Modes

Pandora’s “Modes” feature that allows fans to exert more control over their listening experience. By selecting from various “modes,” users can customize the types of songs played on artist or genre stations.

The eight “Modes” featured on “DISNEY” include:

Disney Singalong: How Far I’ll Go by Auli’I Crevalho (Children’s) You’re Welcome by Dwayne Johnson (Children’s) Hakuna Matata by Nathan Lane, etal. Kiss the Girl (from The Little Mermaid ) by Samuel E. Wright Love Is An Open Door (from Frozen ) by Kristen Bell & Santino Fontana

Disney Channel Hits: Too Cool by Meaghan Martin (from Camp Rock ) All I Want (from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ) by Olivia Rodrigo Queen of Mean by Sarah Jeffery (from Descendants 3 ) Fam Jam by Meg Donnelly & Isaac Ryan Brown (from Fam Jam ) Like the Zombies Do by Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, etal. (from ZOMBIES 2 )

Disney Princess: Loyal Brave True (from Mulan ) by Christina Aguilera I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors) by Rachel House & Auli’I Cravalho Let It Go (from Frozen ) by Idina Menzel (Children’s) Beauty and the Beast by Angela Lansbury (Children’s) Everyday Princess by Anika Noni Rose (Children’s)

Disney Instrumental: Ancestors by Harry Gregson-Williams (from Mulan soundtrack) Remember Me by Disney Peaceful Piano: Breathe Can You Feel the Love Tonight by Bill Cantos (from The Circle Sessions) Colors of the Wind by Disney Peaceful Guitar Arrival at Aslan’s How by Harry Gregson-Williams (from The Chronicles of Narnia soundtrack)

Disney Jr.: Make it a Mickey Morning by Felicia Barton & Mickey Mouse The Joy of Toys by Cast – T.O.T.S (Children’s) Mira, Royal Detective by Cast – Mira, Royal Detective Dog Washin’ by Cast – Puppy Dog Pals (Children’s) Weather by Genevieve Goings (Children’s)

Disney Lullabies: Rainbow Connection by Disney Peaceful Piano A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes by Disney Peaceful Guitar All is Found by Evan Rachel Wood (from Frozen 2 ) KC’s Lullaby by Rob Cantor (Children) Bella Notte (Instrumental) by Fred Mollin (Children’s)

Disney Classics: Beauty and the Beast by Angela Lansbury Yo, Ho! (A Pirate’s Life for Me) by Disney Studio Chorus When You Wish Upon a Star by Cliff Edwards & Disney Studio Chorus Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (From Cinderella ) by Verna Felton Chitty Chitty Bang Bang by Chitty Chitty Bang (Original Soundtrack)

Disney Hits: Loyal Brave True by Christina Aguilera (from Mulan ) Do You Want to Build a Snowman? by Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn, etal. (from Frozen ) A Whole New World by Lea Salonga & Brad Kane (from Aladdin ) You’re Welcome by Dwayne Johnson (from Moana ) Be Our Guest by Angela Lansbury (from Beauty & the Beast )

You can check out “DISNEY” on Pandora here