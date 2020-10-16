Pandora Launches Customizable Disney Radio Station

by | Oct 16, 2020 1:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Pandora – the music streaming service, not the home of the Na’vi – has launched “DISNEY,” a new station that Disney lovers can customize to play the songs they love most.

  • Since 1938, Disney has built an incomparable sonic library of unforgettable classics, movie and TV hits, princess songs and singalongs.
  • The new station offers listeners eight new “Modes” to choose from that each highlight different genres from the world of Disney.
  • Pandora’s “Modes” feature that allows fans to exert more control over their listening experience. By selecting from various “modes,” users can customize the types of songs played on artist or genre stations.
  • The eight “Modes” featured on “DISNEY” include:
  • Disney Singalong:
    • How Far I’ll Go by Auli’I Crevalho (Children’s)
    • You’re Welcome by Dwayne Johnson (Children’s)
    • Hakuna Matata by Nathan Lane, etal.
    • Kiss the Girl (from The Little Mermaid) by Samuel E. Wright
    • Love Is An Open Door (from Frozen) by Kristen Bell & Santino Fontana
  • Disney Channel Hits:
    • Too Cool  by Meaghan Martin (from Camp Rock)
    • All I Want (from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) by Olivia Rodrigo
    • Queen of Mean by Sarah Jeffery (from Descendants 3)
    • Fam Jam by Meg Donnelly & Isaac Ryan Brown (from Fam Jam)
    • Like the Zombies Do by Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, etal. (from ZOMBIES 2)
  • Disney Princess:
    • Loyal Brave True (from Mulan) by Christina Aguilera
    • I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors) by Rachel House & Auli’I Cravalho
    • Let It Go (from Frozen) by Idina Menzel (Children’s)
    • Beauty and the Beast by Angela Lansbury (Children’s)
    • Everyday Princess by Anika Noni Rose (Children’s)
  • Disney Instrumental:
    • Ancestors by Harry Gregson-Williams (from Mulan soundtrack)
    • Remember Me by Disney Peaceful Piano: Breathe
    • Can You Feel the Love Tonight by Bill Cantos (from The Circle Sessions)
    • Colors of the Wind by Disney Peaceful Guitar
    • Arrival at Aslan’s How by Harry Gregson-Williams (from The Chronicles of Narnia soundtrack)
  • Disney Jr.:
    • Make it a Mickey Morning by Felicia Barton & Mickey Mouse
    • The Joy of Toys by Cast – T.O.T.S (Children’s)
    • Mira, Royal Detective by Cast – Mira, Royal Detective
    • Dog Washin’ by Cast – Puppy Dog Pals (Children’s)
    • Weather by Genevieve Goings (Children’s)
  • Disney Lullabies:
    • Rainbow Connection by Disney Peaceful Piano
    • A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes by Disney Peaceful Guitar
    • All is Found by Evan Rachel Wood (from Frozen 2)
    • KC’s Lullaby by Rob Cantor (Children)
    • Bella Notte (Instrumental) by Fred Mollin (Children’s)
  • Disney Classics:
    • Beauty and the Beast by Angela Lansbury
    • Yo, Ho! (A Pirate’s Life for Me) by Disney Studio Chorus
    • When You Wish Upon a Star by Cliff Edwards & Disney Studio Chorus
    • Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (From Cinderella) by Verna Felton
    • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang by Chitty Chitty Bang (Original Soundtrack)
  • Disney Hits:
    • Loyal Brave True by Christina Aguilera (from Mulan)
    • Do You Want to Build a Snowman? by Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn, etal.  (from Frozen)
    • A Whole New World by Lea Salonga & Brad Kane (from Aladdin)
    • You’re Welcome by Dwayne Johnson (from Moana)
    • Be Our Guest by Angela Lansbury (from Beauty & the Beast)
  • You can check out “DISNEY” on Pandora here.
 
 
