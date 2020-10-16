Walt Disney Animation Studios Celebrates 97 Years with “Animontage” Video

by | Oct 16, 2020 1:36 PM Pacific Time

To celebrate nearly 100 years of animation from the Walt Disney Animation Studios, today, on their 97th anniversary, the studio has showcased multiple generations of the art form in a video they’ve published, the “Walt Disney Animation Studios Animontage.”

What’s Happening:

  • On this day in 1923, Walt Disney Animation Studio was founded. To celebrate, they have made and posted this video showcasing 97 years of storytelling.
  • The video features a score composed by Christophe Beck (Frozen, Frozen 2) that will sound familiar to fans of Disney California Adventure’s World of Color – Celebrate which ran as part of Disneyland’s 60th Anniversary celebration back in 2015, where the score was used in the segment of the show that was a tribute to the art of animation.

  • The montage showcases many of the classic films from Walt Disney Animation Studios from different generations, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, and Fantasia, up to The Jungle Book and 101 Dalmatians through the “renaissance” with The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, but also focuses heavily on the modern day films Frozen, Frozen 2, Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia and Moana without giving much attention (in many cases none at all) to the other films the studio and their artists have created.
  • Spoiler alert: This video also showcases many of the Disney villains, some of which are twists to viewers of the films. If you aren’t familiar with the characters and stories from the 97 years of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, you may want to proceed with some caution.
  • In their 97 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios has produced 58 full-length animated features. The next feature-length animated film from the Walt Disney Animation Studios Raya and the Last Dragon, is due out early next year.

 
 
