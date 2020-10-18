New Trailer for Olaf’s “Once Upon A Snowman” Revealed

During today’s Frozen Fan Fest, an event streaming cooking lessons, drawing tutorials, and sing alongs, a trailer for the upcoming Disney+ short starring everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, Once Upon a Snowman, was released.
What’s Happening:
- During Today’s Frozen Fan Fest, a new trailer was released for the anticipated new short film, Once Upon a Snowman that is coming to Disney+.
- The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.
- Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor,“Olaf” in Frozen 2) and Dan Abraham (veteran story artist who boarded Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in Frozen 2).
- The short is produced by Nicole Hearon (associate producer Frozen 2 and Moana) with Peter Del Vecho (producer, Frozen 2, Frozen and the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon).
- Olaf is of course once again voiced by award-winning actor Josh Gad.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated short, Once Upon A Snowman, is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ on October 23, 2020.
What they’re saying:
- Director Trent Correy: “This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen. Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.”
- Director Dan Abraham: “Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the Frozen films. To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.”