Searchlight’s “The Personal History of David Copperfiled” Comes to Digital Home Release November 17

In just a few weeks, audiences can relive the lighthearted and humorous moments of Searchlight Pictures’ The Personal History of David Copperfield over and over again. The critically acclaimed film arrives on Digital home release on November 17th.

What’s Happening:

Just a few months after its limited theatrical run, The Personal History of David Copperfield is coming to Digital home release.

is coming to Digital home release. The studio announced that the Armando Iannucci-directed movie will be available in Digital formats for home viewers on November 17th.

As for bonus features, the Digital release will include “The Personal Making of David Copperfield.”

About the Movie:

Dev Patel stars in this critically acclaimed reimagining of Dickens’ classic story of an iconic hero’s journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.

Directed by Armando Iannucci (Veep) and co-written by Iannucci and Simon Blackwell.

The Personal History of David Copperfield Stars:

Dev Patel

Tilda Swinton

Hugh Laurie

Peter Capaldi

Rosalind Eleazar

Benedict Wong

Ben Whishaw

