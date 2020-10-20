Marvel Comics Announces “Maestro: War & Pax” Coming in January

Marvel Comics will reveal the story of Maestro’s rise to power in a new series called Maestro: War & Pax this January.

What’s Happening:

series covers the character’s origins while will follow his “Terrifying rise to power.” Peter David will team up with artist Javier Pina again on the new series.

The Maestro was first introduced in 1992 as an alternate universe version of the Incredible Hulk, maintaining Bruce Banner’s intellect but Hulk’s super strength and feeling like an immortal god deserving of worship.

Maestro: War & Pax #1 will go on sale this January at comic shops and digital retailers.

