Marvel’s “Maestro #1” Gets Intense Trailer Sharing a Look at The Hulk’s Dark Destiny

Almost 30 years ago in the landmark story “Future Imperfect,” legendary “Incredible Hulk” scribe Peter David and superstar artist George Pérez introduced Marvel fans to a far-future version of the Hulk known as Maestro – the master of what remains of the world. Ever since, the mystery about how this villainous version of Bruce Banner came to be remained untold but next month, Peter David returns to reveal Maestro’s shocking origin in “Maestro #1.”

Marvel shared a trailer for the upcoming new comic, “Maestro #1.”

With astounding art by Dale Keown and Germán Peralta, this series will answer questions that have haunted fans for decades about the fall of earth and the rise of Maestro.

Those fans will get the chance to discover the secrets of one of the Hulk’s greatest foes when “Maestro #1” hits stands this August.

We got our first look at the cover, as well as a variant cover from artist George Perez, when the comic was announced back in May.

What they’re saying:

Writer Peter David in May: “I had no idea that when I first created the Maestro for “Future Imperfect,” that he would have the kind of popularity and staying power he has now. Until now, I’ve only been able to allude to his origins, so I was thrilled to have the opportunity to explore them in this series, and I can’t wait for fans to see all the artwork that's been coming in!”

