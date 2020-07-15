Second War Table Preview Event for “Marvel’s Avengers” Video Game Announced Plus Beta Release Dates

Marvel just announced a second War Table event on July 29th for the highly anticipated video game, Marvel’s Avengers, in addition to sharing beta release dates for pre-orders.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel and video game developer Crystal Dynamics is hosting a second WAR TABLE event for the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers, releasing on September 4th.
- The first War Table event on June 24th gave previews of gameplay, story, and characters in the game.
- The second War Table event is scheduled for July 29th at 10:00 am PT, streaming at PlayAvengers.com/Wartable.
- Marvel promises an extensive look at beta content and a few surprises during the live stream.
- Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
- Fans who pre-order the game will be able to play beta test modes on the following dates:
- August 7th – PlayStation
- August 14th – Xbox and PC
- August 21st – Open beta for all systems