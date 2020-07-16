Marvel’s First Disney+ Series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Delayed, Not Coming in August

Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ Original Series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, looks like it won’t make its August premiere after all. Disney just released a list of everything coming to the streaming service next month and this isn’t on it.
What’s Happening:
- While Disney hasn’t made a specific statement, Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was not on a list sent to media of titles coming to the streaming service in August.
- Delays were expected when production shut down on March 10th in Prague where parts of the series were being filmed.
- The production also overcame a hurdle earlier in 2020 when earthquakes in Puerto Rico also changed their shooting schedule.
- Despite the pause in principle photography, the majority of the series was filmed in Georgia before the shutdown and footage was shown at this year’s shareholder’s meeting.
- This revelation likely also pushes back the release of other Marvel Studios Disney+ projects like WandaVision and Loki.