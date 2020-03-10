Production of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Set for Prague Shut Down Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Even though it has been mostly events and places that gather large crowds that we hear being shut down due to Coronavirus fears, we can now add film and television production to the list as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has shut down production in Prague because of the spread of the virus, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Marvel The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has normally been filming in Atlanta, was supposed to film in Prague for about a week. Today, the company has called the cast and crew back to Atlanta due to concerns with the global spread of the Coronavirus. At this time, it seems unlikely the production will return to Prague.

Prague, like other places on the planet, has shut down schools, events, and placed restrictions on travel because of the virus.

This is the second time an event in the real world has affected the production of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Earlier this year, large earthquakes in Puerto Rico

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still set to debut on Disney+

More on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively.

The series, which was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con

As we learned at the D23 Expo in August

We also learned at the expo that she will be joined be newcomer Wyatt Russell, who will be playing John Walker, also known as U.S. Agent.

Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in Fall 2020.