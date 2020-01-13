Marvel Suspends “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Puerto Rico Shoot Due to Earthquake

Marvel Studios has delayed a shoot for their coming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Puerto Rico due to the recent earthquake, according to Deadline.

Original plans for production on the series included a two-week shoot in Puerto Rico, however it now appears that shoot will likely be moved to another location.

Cast and crew were set to arrive on set in Puerto Rico tomorrow.

Last Tuesday, Puerto Rico felt the effects of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which is reportedly the island’s biggest in a century.

A second earthquake, measuring 5.9, hit on Saturday.

