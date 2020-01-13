Marvel Suspends “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Puerto Rico Shoot Due to Earthquake

by | Jan 13, 2020 12:59 PM Pacific Time

Marvel Studios has delayed a shoot for their coming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Puerto Rico due to the recent earthquake, according to Deadline.

  • Original plans for production on the series included a two-week shoot in Puerto Rico, however it now appears that shoot will likely be moved to another location.
  • Cast and crew were set to arrive on set in Puerto Rico tomorrow.
  • Last Tuesday, Puerto Rico felt the effects of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which is reportedly the island’s biggest in a century.
  • A second earthquake, measuring 5.9, hit on Saturday.

More on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively.
  • The series, which was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, will be directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcom Spellman.
  • As we learned at the D23 Expo in August, Emily VanCamp will reprise her role as Sharon Carter for the new series.
  • We also learned at the expo that she will be joined be newcomer Wyatt Russell, who will be playing John Walker, also known as U.S. Agent.
  • Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.
  • Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in Fall 2020.

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • Marvel has given fans a sneak peek at three upcoming comic series debuting this April. Each new series focuses on teen supers who will have to figure out how to remain heroes when the law changes making it illegal to be teenage vigilantes!
  • Scott Derrickson announced last week that he is no longer in charge of Marvel’s upcoming sequel to the 2016 film, Doctor Strange.
  • The first Marvel Day at Sea Disney Cruise set sail last week and the action-packed itineraries were announced to return in 2021.
 
 
Send this to a friend