Marvel Day at Sea Returning to Disney Cruise Line in 2021

Today marked the departure of the first Marvel Day at Sea Disney Cruise of the year. The Disney Magic set sail from Miami today with an action packed itinerary for all of the guests on board and to add to the excitement, these special itineraries will return in 2021 according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Guests can hero up on these sailings and meet their favorite Marvel characters including Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and more.

The day also includes live shows for the whole family, an extraordinary deck show, Marvel-themed activities for kids and families, special merchandise and unique food and beverage offerings.

2021 dates for these cruises include: Departing Jan. 9, Jan. 23, Feb. 20, 2021, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes a stop at Cozumel, Mexico and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay. Departing Feb. 6 and March 6, 2021, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Castaway Cay. Departing Jan. 18, Feb. 1, Feb. 15 and March 1, 2021, the Bahamian itinerary includes Key West, Nassau and Castaway Cay.

Want a better idea of what you can experience on a Marvel Day at Sea cruise? Check out Jeremiah’s recap of his 2019 cruise

And check out the video below to see the Marvel Heroes Unite show aboard the Disney Magic.

Remaining 2020 Marvel Day at Sea Cruises:

Departing Jan. 27, Feb. 10, Feb. 24 and March 9, 2020, the Bahamian itinerary includes Key West, Florida; Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay.

Departing Feb. 1, Feb. 15 and Feb. 29, 2020, the western Caribbean itinerary includes George Town, Grand Cayman and Castaway Cay.

Departing Jan. 18, 2020, the western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico and Castaway Cay.