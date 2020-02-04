Marvel Studios “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Coming to Disney+ August 2020

During an Earnings Call today, Bob Iger shared that The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere in October. Variety is reporting that the hotly anticipated Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will hit Disney+ in August.
What’s Happening:
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Marvel Studios will begin streaming on Disney+ this August.
- Anthony Mackie returns as Falcon, Sebastian Stan reprises his role as Winter Soldier, and Emily VanCamp reprises her role as Sharon Carter in the new Marvel Studios series.
- The first footage debuted during a trailer during the Super Bowl that included two other Marvel Studios shows, WandaVision and Loki.
- Production was recently impacted by an earthquake in Puerto Rico.
More Disney+ News:
- Oscar winning films and shorts streaming on Disney+
- Disney+ Shares First Teaser for Different Marvel Series During the Big Game
- Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2020
- Disney+ Watch Guide: January 31-February 6
- Production Begins on New Disney+ Feature “Godmothered”
- The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres October 2020