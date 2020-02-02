Disney+ Shares First Teaser for Different Marvel Series During the Big Game

by | Feb 2, 2020 6:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

“Cut the check!” Disney just dropped the first teaser for new Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

What’s happening:

  • The 4th quarter has just started, but what’s more exciting is that Disney+ just shared a teaser for their upcoming Marvel series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first of several Marvel character shows made exclusively for the streaming service, with WandaVision and Loki close behind. 
  • This 30 second spot shows Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Elizabeth Olson as Wanda, Paul Bettany as Vision and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.
  • No specific dates were revealed for each show, just a reminder that the series will only be available on the Disney+ streaming service.

What We Know about the Different Series:

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively.
  • The series, which was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, will be directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcom Spellman.
  • As we learned at the D23 Expo in August, Emily VanCamp will reprise her role as Sharon Carter for the new series.
  • We also learned at the expo that she will be joined be newcomer Wyatt Russell, who will be playing John Walker, also known as U.S. Agent.
  • Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.
  • Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in Fall 2020.
  • Loki was announced for Disney+ during Marvel’s Phase 4 lineup announcement back at San Diego Comic-Con in July.
  • The series will follow the alternate version of Loki seen in Avengers: Endgame who escaped with the Tesseract.
  • The series will star Tom Hiddleston, who will return to the role of the titular villain, and will also be connected to the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
  • Marvel’s WandaVision will begin streaming sometime in 2020.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend