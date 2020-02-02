Disney+ Shares First Teaser for Different Marvel Series During the Big Game

“Cut the check!” Disney just dropped the first teaser for new Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

What’s happening:

The 4th quarter has just started, but what’s more exciting is that Disney+ just shared a teaser for their upcoming Marvel series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier WandaVision, and Loki

and Loki The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first of several Marvel character shows WandaVision and Loki close behind.

is the and close behind. This 30 second spot shows Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Elizabeth Olson as Wanda, Paul Bettany as Vision and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

No specific dates were revealed for each show, just a reminder that the series will only be available on the Disney+ streaming service.

What We Know about the Different Series:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively.

The series, which was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con

As we learned at the D23 Expo in August

We also learned at the expo that she will be joined be newcomer Wyatt Russell, who will be playing John Walker, also known as U.S. Agent.

Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in Fall 2020.

Loki was announced for Disney+ during Marvel’s Phase 4 lineup announcement

The series will follow the alternate version of Loki seen in Avengers: Endgame who escaped with the Tesseract.

who escaped with the Tesseract. The series will star Tom Hiddleston, who will return to the role of the titular villain, and will also be connected to the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel’s WandaVision