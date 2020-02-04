Oscar Winning FIlms and Shorts Now Streaming on Disney+

The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, February 9th, at 5:00 pm PT on ABC and The Walt Disney Company has 23 nominations across a variety of categories and brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and National Geographic. Odds are that Disney will nab a few new gold trophies this year, but in the excitement leading up to the big day, we wanted to take a moment to remind you about the large library of Oscar winning films and shorts on Disney+. Below is a comprehensive list of the Academy Award winners now streaming on Disney+, amounting to over 85 individual Oscars!

Winners in Multiple Categories

Best Animated Features

Best Original Song or Score

Best Animated Short Films

Best Documentary Feature

Visual Arts

Special Achievement

