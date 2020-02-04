Oscar Winning FIlms and Shorts Now Streaming on Disney+

The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, February 9th, at 5:00 pm PT on ABC and The Walt Disney Company has 23 nominations across a variety of categories and brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and National Geographic. Odds are that Disney will nab a few new gold trophies this year, but in the excitement leading up to the big day, we wanted to take a moment to remind you about the large library of Oscar winning films and shorts on Disney+. Below is a comprehensive list of the Academy Award winners now streaming on Disney+, amounting to over 85 individual Oscars!
Winners in Multiple Categories
- Black Panther (coming March 4th): Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design 2018
- Coco: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song 2017
- Frozen: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song 2013
- Toy Story 3: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song 2010
- Up: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score 2009
- Avatar: Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects 2009
- The Incredibles: Best Animated Feature and Best Sound Editing 2004
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit: Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Visual Effects 1988
- Star Wars: A New Hope: Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing 1977
- The Sound of Music: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Music, Best Sound Recording, and Best Film Editing 1965
- Mary Poppins: Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, and Best Actress 1964
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects 1954
- Miracle on 34th Street: Best Writing Original Story, Best Writing Screenplay, Best Actor in a Supporting Role 1947
Best Animated Features
- Zootopia: Best Animated Feature 2016
- Inside Out: Best Animated Feature 2015
- Big Hero 6: Best Animated Feature 2014
- Brave: Best Animated Feature 2012
- WALL-E: Best Animated Feature 2008
- Ratatouille: Best Animated Feature 2007
- Finding Nemo: Best Animated Feature 2003
Best Original Song or Score
- The Muppets: Best Original Song 2011
- Monsters, Inc.: Best Original Song 2001
- Tarzan: Best Original Song 1999
- Pocahontas: Best Original Score and Best Original Song 1995
- The Lion King: Best Original Score and Best Original Song 1994
- Aladdin: Best Original Score and Best Original Song 1992
- Beauty and the Beast: Best Original Score and Best Original Song 1991
- The Little Mermaid: Best Original Score and Best Original Song 1989
- Dumbo: Best Original Score 1941
- Pinocchio: Best Original Score and Best Original Song 1940
Best Animated Short Films
- Bao: Best Animated Short Film 2018
- Piper: Best Animated Short Film 2015
- For the Birds: Best Animated Short Film 2001
- Geri’s Game: Best Animated Short Film 1997
- Tin Toy: Best Animated Short Film 1988
- Lend a Paw: Best Animated Short Film 1941
- The Ugly Duckling: Best Animated Short Film 1939
- Ferdinand the Bull: Best Animated Short Film 1938
- The Old Mill: Best Animated Short Film 1937
- The Tortoise and the Hare: Best Animated Short Film 1934
- The Three Little Pigs: Best Animated Short Film 1933
- Flowers and Trees: Best Animated Short Film 1932
Best Documentary Feature
- Free Solo: Best Documentary Feature 2019
- The Vanishing Prairie: Best Documentary Feature 1954
- The Living Desert: Best Documentary Feature 1953
Visual Arts
- Alice in Wonderland: Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design 2010
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest: Best Visual Effects 2006
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe: Best Makeup 2005
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: Best Sound 1980
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks: Best Visual Effects 1971
Special Achievement
- Toy Story 1995
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 1983
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 1937
- Mickey Mouse 1933
