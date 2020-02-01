Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2020

Feb 1, 2020

Disney+ just released a new trailer highlighting all of the additions to the streaming service in February. Get ready for another fun month with a new exclusive film, continuing seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Disney Fairytale Weddings exclusive to Disney+, new episodes of currently running exclusive series, and new library additions that include recent hits like Toy Story 4, classics like Big Business, and fan favorites like Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

New Exclusives

Movies

TV Shows

  • Pixar in Real Life
    • February 7th – Toy Story: Traffic Cones
  • Diary of a Future President
    • February 7th – “The National Mall”
    • February 14th – “Whistleblower”
    • February 21st – “Habeas Corpus”
    • February 28th – “Foreign Relations”
  • Disney Family Sundays
    • February 7th – “Toy Story Toy Bins”
    • February 14th – “Princess and the Frog Lily Pads”
    • February 21st – “Aristocats Headbands”
    • February 28th – “Lion King Paint Pour Artwork”
  • Marvel Hero Project
    • February 7th – “Dynamic Danielle”
    • February 14th – “Roving Robbie”
    • February 21st – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”
    • February 28th – “Superior Salvador”
  • One Day at Disney Shorts
    • February 7th – “Grace Lee”
    • February 14th – “Kristina Dewberry”
    • February 21st – “Vince Caro”
    • February 28th – “Lupe de Santiago”
  • Disney’s Fairytale Weddings (Season 2)
    • February 14th – “Marching Down the Aisle”
    • February 21st – “Alaska to Marry Me”
    • February 28th – “A Flashy Proposal”
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Season 7)
    • February 21st – “The Bad Batch”
    • February 28th – “A Distant Echo”

New Library Additions

February 1st

Movies

TV Shows

February 2nd

Movies

  • Descendants 3

February 5th

Movies

February 9th

Movies

February 14th

Movies

  • Splash
  • Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
  • My Dog the Thief
  • Cheaper by the Dozen
  • Because of Winn-Dixie

February 16th

Movies

February 21st

TV Shows

  • Unlikely Animal Friends (Seasons 1-2)
  • Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
  • Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

February 25th

TV Shows

February 28th

TV Shows

  • Disneyland – “I Captured the King of the Leprechauns”
  • Phineas & Ferb: Star Wars
  • Marvel’s Future Avengers

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Send this to a friend