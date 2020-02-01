Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2020

Disney+ just released a new trailer highlighting all of the additions to the streaming service in February. Get ready for another fun month with a new exclusive film, continuing seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Disney Fairytale Weddings exclusive to Disney+, new episodes of currently running exclusive series, and new library additions that include recent hits like Toy Story 4, classics like Big Business, and fan favorites like Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

New Exclusives

Movies

TV Shows

New Library Additions

February 1st

Movies

TV Shows

February 2nd

Movies

Descendants 3

February 5th

Movies

February 9th

Movies

February 14th

Movies

Splash

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

My Dog the Thief

Cheaper by the Dozen

Because of Winn-Dixie

February 16th

Movies

February 21st

TV Shows

Unlikely Animal Friends (Seasons 1-2)

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

February 25th

TV Shows

February 28th

TV Shows

Disneyland – “I Captured the King of the Leprechauns”

Phineas & Ferb: Star Wars

Marvel’s Future Avengers

Weekly Watch Guide

