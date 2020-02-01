Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2020

Disney+ just released a new trailer highlighting all of the additions to the streaming service in February. Get ready for another fun month with a new exclusive film, continuing seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Disney Fairytale Weddings exclusive to Disney+, new episodes of currently running exclusive series, and new library additions that include recent hits like Toy Story 4, classics like Big Business, and fan favorites like Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.
New Exclusives
Movies
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made – February 7th
TV Shows
- Pixar in Real Life
- February 7th – Toy Story: Traffic Cones
- Diary of a Future President
- February 7th – “The National Mall”
- February 14th – “Whistleblower”
- February 21st – “Habeas Corpus”
- February 28th – “Foreign Relations”
- Disney Family Sundays
- February 7th – “Toy Story Toy Bins”
- February 14th – “Princess and the Frog Lily Pads”
- February 21st – “Aristocats Headbands”
- February 28th – “Lion King Paint Pour Artwork”
- Marvel Hero Project
- February 7th – “Dynamic Danielle”
- February 14th – “Roving Robbie”
- February 21st – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”
- February 28th – “Superior Salvador”
- One Day at Disney Shorts
- February 7th – “Grace Lee”
- February 14th – “Kristina Dewberry”
- February 21st – “Vince Caro”
- February 28th – “Lupe de Santiago”
- Disney’s Fairytale Weddings (Season 2)
- February 14th – “Marching Down the Aisle”
- February 21st – “Alaska to Marry Me”
- February 28th – “A Flashy Proposal”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Season 7)
- February 21st – “The Bad Batch”
- February 28th – “A Distant Echo”
New Library Additions
February 1st
Movies
TV Shows
- Wicked Tuna (Seasons 1-2)
February 2nd
Movies
- Descendants 3
February 5th
Movies
February 9th
Movies
February 14th
Movies
- Splash
- Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- My Dog the Thief
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Because of Winn-Dixie
February 16th
Movies
February 21st
TV Shows
- Unlikely Animal Friends (Seasons 1-2)
- Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
- Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire
February 25th
TV Shows
- Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2)
February 28th
TV Shows
- Disneyland – “I Captured the King of the Leprechauns”
- Phineas & Ferb: Star Wars
- Marvel’s Future Avengers
Weekly Watch Guide
