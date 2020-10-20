Disney to Introduce Shanghai Disneyland Senior Seasonal Pass for Guests 65 and Over

In honor of the 2020 Double Ninth Festival, Shanghai Disney Resort is introducing a new seasonal Pass for senior guests ages 65 and over. Guests with a Senior Seasonal Pass can visit the park on most weekdays from October 25, 2020 through January 22, 2021 and enjoy festive celebrations and more.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort

Specially designed for guests aged 65 years old and over, the new Senior Seasonal Pass allows guests to enjoy multiple entries to the theme park throughout the holiday season.

Sales of the Shanghai Disneyland Senior Seasonal Pass will begin on October 25, 2020.

Passes will be valid on most weekdays from October 26, 2020 through January 22, 2021.

The Shanghai Disneyland Senior Seasonal Pass is priced at RMB 498 on Shanghai Disney Resort’s official channels.

Shanghai Disneyland Senior Seasonal Pass:

With the Shanghai Disneyland Senior Seasonal Pass, senior citizens will be able to take full advantage of many of the park’s ongoing and upcoming offerings, visiting with their friends, children and grandchildren to experience what the resort has to offer.

Guests will be able to purchase a Shanghai Disneyland Senior Seasonal Pass for themselves or as a gift for family and friends starting from this year’s Double Ninth Festival.

From October 25, 2020 until January 21, 2021, the Shanghai Disneyland Senior Seasonal Pass will be available for guests to purchase on multiple Shanghai Disney Resort official online channels including: Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat account Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center Shanghai Disney Resort Official Fliggy Store Multiple Shanghai Disney Resort official travel partners’ online channels as well Disneytown Guest Services windows, located outside the Shanghai Disneyland Main Entrance

Passholders will be able to enjoy a wide array of special Disney seasonal celebrations, including Halloween

Using the Pass:

Guests can redeem their Senior Seasonal Pass at the Shanghai Disneyland Main Entrance Ticket Booths during the park’s announced hours of operation.

Guests will need to present: Senior Seasonal Pass’s order number Original copy of the Pass holder’s valid government ID.

All guests are still required to make a reservation by submitting their visitation date and personal information to obtain a Shanghai Disneyland Reservation QR Code prior to their arrival at the park’s Main Entrance.

Guests can visit the Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website ShanghaiDisneyResort.com

Good to Know:

Admission is subject to the Shanghai Disneyland Senior Seasonal Pass Calendar.

Admission is subject to change in instances where the government announces adjustments to holidays and non-working days.

Admission is also subject to available park capacity each day.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “As an immersive, family-friendly destination that blends timeless Disney storytelling and innovation, Shanghai Disney Resort is a hub where guests of all ages can come to enjoy magical adventures together. With the introduction of our new Shanghai Disneyland Senior Seasonal Pass, we are excited to further spread the magic of Shanghai Disneyland, inviting more senior guests to experience the wonders and excitement of repeat visits and embrace their inner child at this magical destination.”