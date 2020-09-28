Celebrate Halloween at Shanghai Disneyland with Exciting and Villainous Experiences October 5-November 1

Costumed Disney characters and a few pesky villains are descending on Shanghai Disneyland for a Halloween celebration like no other! This fall, guests can experience all sorts of spectacular events and surprises during the haunted season which begins on October 5th.

What’s Happening:

Halloween is coming soon to Shanghai Disney Resort! From October 5 through November 1, 2020, the spookiest season of them all returns like never before.

During the four week event, guests will enjoy a complete Halloween takeover of the resort including: Exciting events Hauntingly-fun Halloween parties Trick-or-treating Decorations Themed Treats Plenty of other not-so-scary surprises

Guests are invited to wear their most creative Halloween costumes as they gather together and prepare for an authentic seasonal celebration.

Finally With a new two-day Halloween party taking place on October 30 and 31, guests are in for an immersive Halloween experience that they’ll never forget, complete with character encounters, dance parties, live music and special fireworks!

Halloween Experiences

Costumes and Candy:

In true Halloween tradition, Shanghai Disney Resort is taking the celebrations to the next level and is inviting everyone to dress up and go trick-or-treating around the resort.

From October 5 through November 1, guests can hunt for trick or treat locations throughout the resort and receive sweet surprises from Cast Members, but only if they say the magic words.

Parades, Cavalcades and Characters:

As a special surprise this Halloween, select Disney Villains will make occasional appearances on the Enchanted Storybook Castle balcony in the all-new Villain Balcony Walk

At dusk each evening, Donald’s Halloween Treat Cavalcade will return to the parade route where the excitible duck is joined by lady friend Daisy Duck as they lead a cavalcade of Disney Villains including: Hades Maleficent Dr. Facilier Queen of Hearts

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Duffy, and all of their friends will join the cavalcade too…in their Halloween costumes!

In Park Experiences:

Treasure Cove features the return of the hugely popular Ghost Pirates: A Trial of Darkness.

Those making their way through the immersive pirate’s world in Shipwreck Shore must beware of the cursed crew, as they may become ensnared in the mysterious curse themselves!

Also not to be missed this year is the “This IS Halloween!” Dance Party on the Pepsi E-stage in Tomorrowland.

Don’t forget to take a trip to the hugely popular “Coco”-themed area in Adventure Isle, where Miguel and his hometown of Santa Cecilia will once again come to life from October 12 through November 8.

Halloween Days of Spook-tacular:

This year, the Halloween party is being extended to two whole days of frightful fun with the Halloween Days of Spook-tacular on October 30 and 31 and guests attending the party are encouraged to dress in their best Halloween costumes!

Party goers can head to five different Party Zones dotted throughout Shanghai Disneyland, complete with live DJs, and Selfie Spots with Disney Villains!

At the end of the final “This IS Halloween!” Dance Party of the day, the ultimate winner of the costume contest will be chosen, and will be invited to ride in the Grand Marshal vehicle at the front of the nighttime pre-parade.

To cap off both evenings, the resort will present a special Halloween Villains Fireworks Show, featuring a stirring soundtrack, Disney Villains projections, fire effects and plenty of fireworks.

Delectable Delicacies:

Whether guests are craving sweet treats or family feasts, there’s something delicious for everyone at Shanghai Disney Resort. Guests will enjoy plenty of pumpkin-flavored desserts including: Halloween Donald Waffle with Pumpkin-flavored Ice Cream Donald Pumpkin-flavored Ice Cream Waffle Cone Donald Pumpkin-flavored Ice Cream at Il Paperino

Those looking for something a little more regal can head to the Royal Banquet Hall, where guests can enjoy a delicious four-course Halloween set menu.

Similarly, the Halloween Mickey Afternoon Tea at Mickey & Pals Market Café is sure to delight with delicious brownies, cakes, and snacks.

As of souvenirs, the StellaLou Halloween Sipper and Duffy Halloween Popcorn Bucket are perfect options available at quick service restaurants and outdoor vending carts.

Spook-tacular Souvenirs:

This year, guests can enjoy four new merchandise collections: Mickey and Friends Collection Duffy and Friends Collection The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Halloween Villains Collection

Guests can even get their hands on authentic Disney costumes to dress up like their favorite villains, including Maleficent and the Evil Queen.

And with a whole host of new costumes also launching this Halloween, guests can get creative and become their favorite character just in time for the fun!

Disneytown Festivities:

Disneytown guests can experience even more Halloween fun with:

Costume parties

Special trick or treat parades

Halloween décor

A Wicked Celebration Party:

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from October 16 through November 1 (excluding October 30 and 31), A Wicked Celebration Party will take place on the Lakeshore Lawn stage in Disneytown.

Dancers will spread Halloween energy, and selected guests can participate in a costume parade! What’s more, two special visitors, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse might also join in on this special Halloween celebration.

Frightfully Fun Dance Party:

Guests visiting Disneytown can also enjoy a Frightfully Fun Dance Party, complete with an amazing lightshow, energetic music, Disney dancers and a live DJ.

Trick or Treating:

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from October 16 through November 1, the Trick or Treat activity in Disneytown welcomes young children and their families to join an enchanting procession, where candy and surprises await. Guests can also take a stroll around the new Halloween Market to enjoy delicious Halloween-themed food and beverages, purchase Halloween crafts and gifts, and take part in creative Halloween DIY workshops.

Grab Special Ticket and Staycation Offers to Make the Most of the Season

With so much fun going on this Halloween, guests will need multiple days to experience it all!

From October 5 through 30, guests can purchase the Halloween Staycation package – available for a visit from October 8 through 31 – on the Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat account and Official Fliggy store.

Guests won’t want to miss this holistic Disney Halloween experience, which includes: Two park tickets A one-night stay at one of the resort’s hotels Halloween activities Breakfast for two or a breakfast coupon Dinner at the selected hotel

Guests who prefer to experience the haunting Halloween fun after dark can enter the park after 15:00 with a Half-Day Ticket, which will be available for purchase from September 25 through November 1, and will be valid for a visit from September 26 through November 1.