Frank Oz to Voice Yoda in “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” Virtual Reality Adventure

by | Oct 21, 2020 8:53 AM Pacific Time

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, announced today that Frank Oz will be reprising his role as Jedi Master Yoda in the upcoming virtual reality adventure Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

  • The new experience, created in collaboration with Oculus Studios, will be released on the Oculus Quest platform on November 19th, priced at $24.99.
  • Along with Jedi Master Yoda, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge also puts players alongside iconic Star Wars characters like C-3PO (voiced by Anthony Daniels), R2-D2, and the owner of Black Spire Outpost’s Droid Depot, Mubo (Star Wars stalwart Matthew Wood).
  • The rich world also introduces new characters into Star Wars lore, like boisterous bartender Seezeslak (Saturday Night Live’s Bobby Moynihan) and Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Debra Wilson).
  • The experience takes place on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu, as depicted in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the immersive epic lands at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
  • Players take on the role of a droid repair technician operating near Batuu, and when a group of Guavian Death Gang pirates attack they’ll be forced to jettison the ship’s mysterious cargo and head for the escape pods.
  • After crashing on the planet, they’ll discover never-before-revealed areas of Batuu, and discover that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero.
  • In addition to the main storyline, players will also be able to step into a never-before-told short tale about a mysterious Jedi temple on Batuu, where they will encounter Yoda and a new Padawan, Ady Sun’Zee.
  • Players will be able to take their adventures even further in Part II of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, scheduled for release in 2021.
  • ILMxLAB also released a trailer for the new virtual reality adventure, featuring Frank OZ voicing Yoda:

What they’re saying:

  • Director Jose Perez III: "Yoda is one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars galaxy, thanks in large part to the incredible performance of Frank Oz. Working with Frank to weave Yoda into the fabric of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge was an unforgettable experience and a dream come true. I can't wait for players to meet the Jedi Master face to face in our first exciting tale."
  • Producer Alyssa Finley: "Stepping onto Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a genuinely magical experience. With Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, we’re expanding the story beyond Black Spire Outpost, giving players the chance to discover never-before-seen characters and locations. It’s an immersive adventure that can only exist in VR."
 
 
