Frank Oz to Voice Yoda in “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” Virtual Reality Adventure

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, announced today that Frank Oz will be reprising his role as Jedi Master Yoda in the upcoming virtual reality adventure Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

The new experience, created in collaboration with Oculus Studios, will be released on the Oculus Quest platform on November 19th, priced at $24.99.

Along with Jedi Master Yoda, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge also puts players alongside iconic Star Wars characters like C-3PO (voiced by Anthony Daniels), R2-D2, and the owner of Black Spire Outpost’s Droid Depot, Mubo (Star Wars stalwart Matthew Wood).

also puts players alongside iconic Star Wars characters like C-3PO (voiced by Anthony Daniels), R2-D2, and the owner of Black Spire Outpost’s Droid Depot, Mubo (Star Wars stalwart Matthew Wood). The rich world also introduces new characters into Star Wars lore, like boisterous bartender Seezeslak ( Saturday Night Live’s Bobby Moynihan) and Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin ( Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Debra Wilson).

Bobby Moynihan) and Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin ( Debra Wilson). The experience takes place on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu, as depicted in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World

Players take on the role of a droid repair technician operating near Batuu, and when a group of Guavian Death Gang pirates attack they’ll be forced to jettison the ship’s mysterious cargo and head for the escape pods.

After crashing on the planet, they’ll discover never-before-revealed areas of Batuu, and discover that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero.

In addition to the main storyline, players will also be able to step into a never-before-told short tale about a mysterious Jedi temple on Batuu, where they will encounter Yoda and a new Padawan, Ady Sun’Zee.

Players will be able to take their adventures even further in Part II of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, scheduled for release in 2021.

ILMxLAB also released a trailer for the new virtual reality adventure, featuring Frank OZ voicing Yoda:

What they’re saying: