Disneyland Paris Releases Video With Fun Facts About Parking Lot Solar Plant Coming in 2023

Disneyland Paris has released a video highlighting their solar parking lot project currently in development with French company Urbasolar.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris announced back in July that they were constructing a solar power planet above the Guest parking lot that also provides shade for cars.
- The project is expected to be completed in 2023 and is being co-invested by Urbasolar, a French power company.
- In a new video, Disneyland Paris has shared more details about the elevated power planet, which will be one of the largest solar plants in Europe.
- The solar parking lot cover will be the size of twenty-four football fields.
- There will be 67,500 solar canopies that will cover 9,600 parking spaces.
- When finished, 17% of Disneyland Paris’ annual electricity consumption will come from solar power, cutting local CO2 emissions by 750 tons per year.
- The top of the solar panels will also feature an illuminated giant Mickey silhouette visible from the sky.