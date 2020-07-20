Construction Begins on New Solar Power Plant at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has begun the first phase of construction on a new solar power plant at the resort. Located above the main guest parking lot, this new plant will increase the use of renewable energy throughout all of Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has announced they’ve partnered with French company, Urbasolar to build a new solar power plant at the resort.
- This project is part of Disney’s ongoing commitment to environmentally responsible practices at the resort, and their promotion of sustainable development in local areas.
- The plant is designed to increase the renewable energy produced and consumed locally by Disneyland Paris.
- The solar plant will be located over the resort’s main guest parking lot and will be completed in phases. Construction has already begun and will continue through 2023.
- Disneyland Paris’ partner and—co-investor in the project—Urbasolar specializes in construction and operation of solar power plants.
Disney and Environmentality:
- In celebration of Earth Day 2020, Disneyland Paris shared their action plan for promoting and practicing sustainability throughout the resort which includes things like:
- Recycling
- Biodiversity
- Reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions
- Waste Management
- Water Conservation
- Over at sister resort Walt Disney World, solar energy is already being used to help power the park. Disney’s efforts to use clean, renewable energy at its parks will also help to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions at the resort.
ICYMI:
- Following an extended closure, Disneyland Paris reopened the resort to visitors just last week. Both parks, Disney Village, and Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel are open and happy to once again be sharing magic with guests.
- As things start to get back to normal for the European resort, Disneyland Paris has resumed construction and refurbishment on several of their projects. For more information on upcoming attractions at Disneyland Paris, please visit our Project Tracker.