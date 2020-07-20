Construction Begins on New Solar Power Plant at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has begun the first phase of construction on a new solar power plant at the resort. Located above the main guest parking lot, this new plant will increase the use of renewable energy throughout all of Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has announced

This project is part of Disney’s ongoing commitment to environmentally responsible practices at the resort, and their promotion of sustainable development in local areas.

The plant is designed to increase the renewable energy produced and consumed locally by Disneyland Paris.

The solar plant will be located over the resort’s main guest parking lot and will be completed in phases. Construction has already begun and will continue through 2023.

Disneyland Paris’ partner and—co-investor in the project—Urbasolar specializes in construction and operation of solar power plants.

Disney and Environmentality:

