Disney XD Offers Sneak Peek of Next “Big Hero 6 The Series” Episode With Special Guest Stars

Disney XD has shared a clip from the next episode of Big Hero 6 The Series which features two guest stars, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) and Nichole Bloom (Superstore).
What’s Happening:
- Big Hero 6 The Series fans can get an early look at the next episode with the clip above, as first shared by ComicBook.com.
- In the above clip, Fred meets his equal in Olivia (Nichole Bloom), who is a big fan of the same obscure comic he likes.
- The upcoming episode is called “Cobra and Mongoose/Better Off Fred,” with the above clip coming from the second story in the new episode that premieres October 26th.
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste plays Cobra, a new villain with mechanical cobras.
- You can catch all the fun and excitement in the next episode of Big Hero 6 The Series on Monday, October 26th, at 7:30 pm ET on Disney XD.