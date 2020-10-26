Crystal Kung Minkoff, Wife of “The Lion King” Director, Joins Cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is working to feature more diversity in their popular franchise and has added Crystal Kung Minkoff to the cast. Kang Minkoff, founder or Real Coco will be the series’ first Asian American cast member.

Variety The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starting with its upcoming 11th season.

starting with its upcoming 11th season. Kung Minkoff is an entrepreneur and founder of Real Coco, a company that specializes in coconut products. Her participation is notable as she’ll be the franchise’s first Asian American cast member.

She has been married to Rob Minkoff since 2007. The couple has two children.

Disney fans will recognize her husband as a director for 1994’s The Lion King and The Haunted Mansion which starred Eddie Murphy . He also directed the Stuart Little films and Sherman and Mr. Peabody.

Kung Minkoff will be featured opposite other housewives: Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley. Former cast members Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards left the series at the end of season 10.



