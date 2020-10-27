Universal Orlando Shares Behind The Scenes Look at Halloween Horror Nights 2021

Fans of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando are already getting teasers for next year’s event! Earlier today, Universal Orlando shared a behind the scenes peek at a haunted maze that is nearly ready to go for what they promise to be the biggest year in the event’s history in 2021.

What’s Happening:

Award-winning Executive Producer Greg Nicotero gets a first look at the spectacular creativity that goes into Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in an all-new video featuring a haunted house planned for next year’s event, Puppet Theater: Captive Audience. A longtime fan of Halloween Horror Nights, Nicotero joins Mike Aiello, Universal Orlando’s Senior Director of Creative Development, and Charles Gray, Senior Show Director – a team he’s previously collaborated with on creating past Halloween Horror Nights experiences – on a behind-the-scenes tour where the trio discusses what it takes to bring the horrifying immersion of the world’s premier Halloween event to life, from special effects to the art of scaring and more.

Based on a terrifying original story created exclusively by the twisted minds of Universal Orlando’s Entertainment team, “Puppet Theater: Captive Audience” will bring the demented side of puppetry and theater into the spotlight.

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event, bringing the most terrifying names in horror and pop culture to life in disturbingly-real experiences. Guests who visit Halloween Horror Nights at Universal’s parks worldwide become victims inside their own horror film, where multiple movie-quality haunted houses based on iconic horror movies, television shows and original stories come to life. With highly-themed scare zones located throughout the event designed to complement the haunted houses, fear bleeds into the streets and fills the parks with hordes of menacing “scareactors” that lunge from every darkened corner to prey upon Halloween Horror Nights guests.

This year has been especially rough for fans, as this was supposed to be the 30th anniversary of the acclaimed event. Universal Orlando went so far as to open two of the mazes