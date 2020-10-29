Adjustment Made to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Virtual Queue

Walt Disney World has made an adjustment to the virtual queue system for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of the most popular attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Starting November 3, guests hoping to grab a boarding pass for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will no longer be required to be inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios when they become available first thing in the morning.
- Instead, guests with a valid park ticket and reservation will be able to get a boarding pass starting at 7 AM from their Walt Disney World Resort hotel or “wherever else nearby you might be at the time.”
- While it is unclear just how close guests will have to be to the park, we do know they will no longer have to be in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the time of park open in order to have a chance at getting a boarding pass.
- As far as the 2 PM virtual queue, guests will still be able to get a boarding pass for the attraction in this secondary window, provided they are physically in the park at the time.
- This aspect of the virtual queue has not been changed in any way.
- Of course, access to a boarding group remains subject to availability and cannot be guaranteed.
- Disney hopes that these adjustments will make for a more stress-free and relaxing day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as guests will no longer need to rush to the park first thing in the morning and hope to get a boarding group.
- Disney has recently added a clear barrier between the two rows of seats on each First Order Fleet Transport vehicle in an effort to increase the attraction’s capacity and accommodate more boarding groups each day.
- The attraction’s virtual queue is only accessible via the My Disney Experience mobile app. In order to get a boarding pass for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, you will need to:
- Register an account in My Disney Experience
- Download the My Disney Experience mobile app on your smart device or ensure you’re using the most updated version of the app before you arrive at the park.
- Have a valid Disney Park Pass reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the day you’re visiting
- Link all park tickets in your party to your My Disney Experience account
- Select one member of your party to access the virtual queue for everyone in your group; if multiple people in your party try to join the virtual queue simultaneously, that may complicate your ability to secure a boarding group
- Remember, virtual queue boarding groups are limited and subject to availability