Adjustment Made to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Virtual Queue

by | Oct 29, 2020 10:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Walt Disney World has made an adjustment to the virtual queue system for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of the most popular attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

  • Starting November 3, guests hoping to grab a boarding pass for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will no longer be required to be inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios when they become available first thing in the morning.
  • Instead, guests with a valid park ticket and reservation will be able to get a boarding pass starting at 7 AM from their Walt Disney World Resort hotel or “wherever else nearby you might be at the time.”
  • While it is unclear just how close guests will have to be to the park, we do know they will no longer have to be in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the time of park open in order to have a chance at getting a boarding pass.
  • As far as the 2 PM virtual queue, guests will still be able to get a boarding pass for the attraction in this secondary window, provided they are physically in the park at the time.
  • This aspect of the virtual queue has not been changed in any way.
  • Of course, access to a boarding group remains subject to availability and cannot be guaranteed.
  • Disney hopes that these adjustments will make for a more stress-free and relaxing day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as guests will no longer need to rush to the park first thing in the morning and hope to get a boarding group.
  • Disney has recently added a clear barrier between the two rows of seats on each First Order Fleet Transport vehicle in an effort to increase the attraction’s capacity and accommodate more boarding groups each day.
  • The attraction’s virtual queue is only accessible via the My Disney Experience mobile app. In order to get a boarding pass for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, you will need to:
    • Register an account in My Disney Experience
    • Download the My Disney Experience mobile app on your smart device or ensure you’re using the most updated version of the app before you arrive at the park.
    • Have a valid Disney Park Pass reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the day you’re visiting
    • Link all park tickets in your party to your My Disney Experience account
    • Select one member of your party to access the virtual queue for everyone in your group; if multiple people in your party try to join the virtual queue simultaneously, that may complicate your ability to secure a boarding group
    • Remember, virtual queue boarding groups are limited and subject to availability
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed