Chris Evans Explains The Origin Story Behind His Dog’s Name On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Last Night, Captain America himself reminded everybody why he’s arguably everyone’s favorite Chris when he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! And explained his own origin story of where his dog’s name came from.

What’s Happening:

Chris Evans ( Captain America, The Avengers) stopped by ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last night where he discussed some political projects he had in the works, and also a little bit about the World Series and Tom Brady as well.

However, what caught our attention was when Kimmel addressed that Evans has a dog named "Dodger" as well as a tattoo emblazoned on his chest showing off the name.

Kimmel found it interesting because he assumed that the dog’s name was somehow related to Baseball and the L.A. Dodgers team or even the famed stadium food, “Dodger Dogs.” Evans said it would be sacrilegious to have anything Dodger baseball related since he’s from Boston.