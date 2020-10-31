Ashley Eckstein Crashes Lightsaber Meetup to Release Ahsoka Tano Color Changing Legacy Lightsaber

Ashley Eckstein surprised Star Wars fans last night who were holding a Discord lightsaber meetup in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge by crashing their party and launching the Ahsoka Tano color changing Legacy Lightsaber with the first several hundred autographed by the Her Universe founder.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight was a dream! Watch my story to see how we pulled off a surprise, safe, socially distant saber meet-up on Batuu @waltdisneyworld AND we launched Ahsoka Tano’s NEW Clone Wars (and color changing!) Legacy Lightsabers at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities tonight! Plus, I autographed a couple hundred saber cases that you can get now while supplies last! Thank you to all of the amazing cast members and fans who made tonight possible! #ahsokatano #ahsokalives #disneyparks #galaxysedge #batuu #starwars
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, Ashley Eckstein announced that an Ahsoka Tano Legacy Lightsaber would be released this fall at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the first color changing lightsaber in the collection.
- On October 30th, Eckstein surprised Star Wars fans at Disney’s Hollywood Studios who were holding a lightsaber meetup through a Discord fan group.
- Not only did Eckstein crash the party holding the new lightsaber, but she announced that they were now for sale and that she had signed the boxes for the first several hundred that will be sold.
- In her Instagram story (saved for posterity below), Eckstein also shared a video of her father holding the new release in Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and demonstrating the color changing feature.