Ashley Eckstein Crashes Lightsaber Meetup to Release Ahsoka Tano Color Changing Legacy Lightsaber

View this post on Instagram

Tonight was a dream! Watch my story to see how we pulled off a surprise, safe, socially distant saber meet-up on Batuu @waltdisneyworld AND we launched Ahsoka Tano’s NEW Clone Wars (and color changing!) Legacy Lightsabers at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities tonight! Plus, I autographed a couple hundred saber cases that you can get now while supplies last! Thank you to all of the amazing cast members and fans who made tonight possible! #ahsokatano #ahsokalives #disneyparks #galaxysedge #batuu #starwars