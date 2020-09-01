Ahsoka Tano’s Color Changing Lightsaber Hilt Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World this Fall

Ashley Eckstein just revealed on Instagram that Ahsoka Tano’s Clone Wars lightsaber hilts will be coming to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this fall!
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CEmDx-8gt0n/?utm_source=ig_embed
What’s Happening:
- Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, made a special reveal today on Instagram.
- Star Wars fans will be able to pick up Ahsoka Tano’s Clone Wars lightsaber hilts this fall exclusively at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (they will likely be available at Disneyland when the park reopens).
- These hilts will be the first Legacy Lightsabers released that can change color and in the video, Ashley demonstrates the change from green to blue.
- Ashley is wearing one of the Star Wars face masks, available in a 4-pack on shopDisney.
- The Her Universe top she’s wearing can also be found on shopDisney.