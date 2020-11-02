Hong Kong Disneyland’s Castle of Magical Dreams to Open to Guests on November 21, 2020

The transformation of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Hong Kong Disneyland’s into the Castle of Magical Dreams is now complete. Starting on November 21, 2020 guests will be able to experience the reimagined castle that pays tribute to all of the Disney Princesses.

What’s Happening:

After years of planning and construction, Hong Kong Disneyland is inviting guests to experience the grand opening of their enchanting Castle of Magical Dreams.

After being announced as part of a Park-wide expansion in late 2016

The resort has announced that the Castle of Magical Dreams will officially be unveiled and open to the public on November 21, 2020.

Earlier today, Hong Kong Disneyland revealed the news on YouTube with a charming video showing several guests writing down their wishes and bringing them to the park. Even Mickey has a wish he wants to see come true!

These wishes are part of a real campaign hosted by the resort that invited guests, cast members, community partners and Disney friends, including Mickey Mouse, to share their own dreams and wishes on “magical dream cards.”

These cards have been collected in a treasure chest, which has since been lifted to the top of the tallest tower in the castle where it will be stored safely forever.

Hong Kong Disneyland says the act symbolizes the rebirth of the castle through the power of everyone’s aspirations, ensuring that the heart of the resort will always be filled with hopes and dreams.

About the Castle:

The magnificent Castle of Magical Dreams celebrates 13 stories of beloved Disney Princesses and heroines that can be seen in stunning design elements on the towers, spires and castle base.

Each of these thematic architectural elements are inspired by the stories of the much-loved Disney Princesses: Tiana Aurora Ariel Mulan Jasmine Snow White Moana Cinderella Merida Pocahontas Belle Rapunzel Anna Elsa



