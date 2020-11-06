Disney’s Live-Action and Animated Versions of “Mulan” Come to 4K, Blu-ray on November 10

by | Nov 6, 2020 9:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Just in time for the holidays, Disney is bringing the live-action Mulan and the animated classic –new in 4K Ultra HD– to home release on November 10th. The films will also be available in a two-movie collection which will include the Blu-ray DVD and digital of both films.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney’s Live-Action Mulan

  • Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.
  • Disney’s live-action Mulan will be available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 10th.
  • Additionally, fans can find the film packaged as a collectible SteelBook at Best Buy and packaged with a limited-edition gallery book at Target.

Mulan Best Buy SteelBook exclusive

Mulan Best Buy SteelBook exclusive

Mulan Target Exclusive

Mulan Target Exclusive

Disney’s Live-Action Mulan 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Bonus Features

  • Featurettes:
    • Updating A Classic – Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live-action adventure for a new generation.
    • Mulan by Another Name – Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior.
    • Being Bad – See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film’s evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more.
    • Reflections of Mulan – Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film’s music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records Mulan’s most iconic song.
    • The Original Mulan – Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.
  • Deleted Scenes (some with commentary by Director Niki Caro):
    • Little Sister Sewing
    • Young to Old Mulan Sewing
    • Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest
    • Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix
    • Mulan Runs Over Rourans
    • Chancellor Turns Back to Witch
  • Music Videos:
    • “Reflection (2020)” Concept Video Performed by Christina Aguilera
    • “Reflection (2020)” Lyric Video Performed by Christina Aguilera
    • “Reflection” Music Video (Mandarin) Performed by Yifei Liu
    • “Reflection” Music Video (English) Performed by Yifei Liu
    • “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera
    • “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera
    • “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera
    • “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera

Disney’s Animated Mulan

  • Disney's acclaimed classic Mulan transforms an ancient Chinese legend into an animated treasure, now in 4K Ultra HD on November 10th.
  • Relive the wonder and excitement when Mulan’s adventures lead to a climactic battle in which her family’s honor and the fate of an entire nation rests in her hands.
  • This Ultimate Collector’s Edition will also be released as an exclusive Best Buy SteelBook. The SteelBook artwork includes Mulan’s cherished sidekick Mushu and her trusted steed Khan.

Disney’s Animated Mulan 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Bonus Features

  • Deleted Scenes:
  • Audio commentary by producer Pam Coats and directors Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed