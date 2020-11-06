Disney’s Live-Action and Animated Versions of “Mulan” Come to 4K, Blu-ray on November 10

Just in time for the holidays, Disney is bringing the live-action Mulan and the animated classic –new in 4K Ultra HD– to home release on November 10th. The films will also be available in a two-movie collection which will include the Blu-ray DVD and digital of both films.

Disney’s Live-Action Mulan

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

Disney’s Live-Action Mulan 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Bonus Features

Featurettes : Updating A Classic – Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live-action adventure for a new generation. Mulan by Another Name – Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior. Being Bad – See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film’s evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more. Reflections of Mulan – Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film’s music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records Mulan’s most iconic song. The Original Mulan – Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.

: Deleted Scenes (some with commentary by Director Niki Caro): Little Sister Sewing Young to Old Mulan Sewing Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix Mulan Runs Over Rourans Chancellor Turns Back to Witch

(some with commentary by Director Niki Caro): Music Videos: “Reflection (2020)” Concept Video Performed by Christina Aguilera “Reflection (2020)” Lyric Video Performed by Christina Aguilera “Reflection” Music Video (Mandarin) Performed by Yifei Liu “Reflection” Music Video (English) Performed by Yifei Liu “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera



Disney’s Animated Mulan

Disney's acclaimed classic Mulan transforms an ancient Chinese legend into an animated treasure, now in 4K Ultra HD on November 10th.

transforms an ancient Chinese legend into an animated treasure, now in 4K Ultra HD on November 10th. Relive the wonder and excitement when Mulan’s adventures lead to a climactic battle in which her family’s honor and the fate of an entire nation rests in her hands.

This Ultimate Collector’s Edition will also be released as an exclusive Best Buy SteelBook

Disney’s Animated Mulan 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Bonus Features