Interactive Groot Appears on World of Disney Shelves and Get’s Things Rockin’

Everyone’s favorite Flora Colossus is back and he’s here to remind The Child who the original cutest character was before Disney+ came to be, and this time he’s interactive!

What’s Happening:

Groot, as he appears in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, has arrived at Walt Disney World Disney Springs

has arrived at Interactive Groot recognizes and responds to 20 spoken phrases with sounds, music & movement. Depending on your questions, he will be happy, mad, sad, excited, or even dance! He can stand or even sit on your shoulder with an included shoulder plate.

A bluetooth speaker, also sold here at World of Disney but sold separately from the Interactive Groot figure will help provide music for Groot to dance to.

Although he responds to many phrases, we think he’ll probably only respond with three words (“I am Groot”) just perhaps in different ways.

Interactive Groot sells for $59.99 and the Bluetooth Speaker sells for $39.99

Groot has appeared (in various forms) in several of the Marvel films after his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy. He is the last member of a treelike alien race, and perhaps one of the most unusual beings in all the cosmos. Though calm and quiet in most instances, he is known to unleash tree-mendous strength on any enemy foolish enough to threaten his allies, particularly his longtime partner, Rocket Raccoon. Though he can only vocalize using the phrase “I am Groot,” his friends are nevertheless able to understand exactly what he means through his different inflections.