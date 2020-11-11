ILMxLAB Releases Part of Musical Score for Upcoming VR Experience “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge”

by | Nov 11, 2020 2:51 PM Pacific Time

Fans of Disney Parks’ Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will soon have another way to visit the planet Batuu from the comfort of their own homes: ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual reality experience coming to Oculus Quest headsets next week.

Today, the company released a track of new music composed specifically for the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge VR software, written by none other than Battlestar Galactica’s award-winning Bear McCreary.

Listen to Tara's Theme – Original Score by Bear McCreary | Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge:

What’s happening:

  • ILMxLAB has released one track from the score for its upcoming Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual reality experience.
  • This track– entitled “Tara’s Theme”– is written by Bear McCreary, best known for his work on AMC’s The Walking Dead, the Battlestar Galactica reboot, and the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
  • In addition to McCreary, Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge employs two other composers: Danny Piccione (Myth: A Frozen Tale) and Joe Trapanese (The Greatest Showman).

What they’re saying:

  • Composer Bear McCreary: “My musical goal with this project was to create a soundtrack that feels like it might have actually originated from the planet Batuu itself. I used many acoustic textures such as guitars, simple woodwinds, tribal percussion, and bowed Middle Eastern string instruments to create an organic palette. I also incorporated synthesizers and manipulated samples to create an alien aesthetic.”
  • “I was thrilled with the tactile nature of the environments. The Star Wars saga has connected with audiences for over four decades because it excels at two things: telling a good story, and building a believable world. I was immediately struck by this new project’s ability to bring a new dimension to the worldbuilding, while still retaining that core connection to storytelling and good characters.”

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will be released on Thursday, November 19 for Oculus Quest.

 
 
