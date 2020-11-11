ILMxLAB Releases Part of Musical Score for Upcoming VR Experience “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge”

Fans of Disney Parks’ Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will soon have another way to visit the planet Batuu from the comfort of their own homes: ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual reality experience coming to Oculus Quest headsets next week.

Today, the company released a track of new music composed specifically for the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge VR software, written by none other than Battlestar Galactica’s award-winning Bear McCreary.

Listen to Tara's Theme – Original Score by Bear McCreary | Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge:

What’s happening:

ILMxLAB has released one track from the score for its upcoming Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual reality experience.

virtual reality experience. This track– entitled “Tara’s Theme”– is written by Bear McCreary, best known for his work on AMC’s The Walking Dead , the Battlestar Galactica reboot, and the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters .

, the reboot, and the film . In addition to McCreary, Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge employs two other composers: Danny Piccione (Myth: A Frozen Tale) and Joe Trapanese (The Greatest Showman).

What they’re saying:

Composer Bear McCreary: “My musical goal with this project was to create a soundtrack that feels like it might have actually originated from the planet Batuu itself. I used many acoustic textures such as guitars, simple woodwinds, tribal percussion, and bowed Middle Eastern string instruments to create an organic palette. I also incorporated synthesizers and manipulated samples to create an alien aesthetic.”

"I was thrilled with the tactile nature of the environments. The Star Wars saga has connected with audiences for over four decades because it excels at two things: telling a good story, and building a believable world. I was immediately struck by this new project's ability to bring a new dimension to the worldbuilding, while still retaining that core connection to storytelling and good characters."

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will be released on Thursday, November 19 for Oculus Quest.