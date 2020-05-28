ILMxLAB, Oculus Studios Announce New VR Experience “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” Coming in 2020

by | May 28, 2020 8:24 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Soon, fans won’t have to head to a Disney theme park to enjoy an immersive experience on the planet Batuu. This year, ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios will release a new virtual reality experience entitled Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s happening:

  • Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio ILMxLAB has announced it is in development on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, a new virtual reality experience in collaboration with Oculus Studios.
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality.
  • The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe.
  • The game will give users multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike.
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is the second Lucasfilm title made in collaboration with Oculus Studios. Last year, the two companies released the three chapter series Vader Immortal which proved popular among Star Wars fans.
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will be released later this year.

About the game:

What they’re saying:

  • Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLAB Executive-in-Charge: "We are so excited for fans to step into Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge later this year. This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by extending the lore around Black Spire Outpost, it represents another meaningful step in ILMxLAB’s quest to transition  from storytelling – one-way communication – to storyLIVING, where you’re inside a world making consequential choices that drive your experience forward."
  • Scott Trowbridge, Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Executive: “The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks.”
  • Mike Verdu, VP of Content, AR/VR at Facebook: “We’re very happy to collaborate with ILMxLAB again on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. VR is an incredibly powerful storytelling medium; this experience will immerse fans in a deep and thrilling adventure within the Star Wars galaxy, as they are transported to impossible places through the power of virtual reality.”
 
 
