ILMxLAB, Oculus Studios Announce New VR Experience “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” Coming in 2020

Soon, fans won’t have to head to a Disney theme park to enjoy an immersive experience on the planet Batuu. This year, ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios will release a new virtual reality experience entitled Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio ILMxLAB has announced it is in development on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge , a new virtual reality experience in collaboration with Oculus Studios.

, a new virtual reality experience in collaboration with Oculus Studios. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality.

will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars

The game will give users multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is the second Lucasfilm title made in collaboration with Oculus Studios. Last year, the two companies released the three chapter series Vader Immortal

is the second Lucasfilm title made in collaboration with Oculus Studios. Last year, the two companies released the three chapter series Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will be released later this year.

About the game:

What they’re saying: