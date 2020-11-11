New Live Recording from “Mary Poppins” Stage Musical Released from West End Revival Cast

by | Nov 11, 2020 12:58 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disney’s stage adaptation of Mary Poppins has received a second live cast recording album this week from the 2020 London West End revival.

What’s Happening:

  • Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. has released a new live cast recording from the stage adaptation of Mary Poppins through Arts Music Inc., a division of Warner Music Group.
  • This new recording was made in 2020 from the recent West End revival, which opened in London on November 13th, 2019 and plans to resume performances sometime in 2021.
  • The original production by Disney Theatrical and Cameron Mackintosh premiered at the Prince Edward Theater on December 15th, 2004, and a studio produced cast album was released by Walt Disney Records in 2005.
  • Mary Poppins premiered on Broadway on November 16, 2006 at Disney’s New Amsterdam Theater, where it ran until March 3, 2013.
  • In addition to the original cast recording, a live album was released in 2011 from the Australia production, which included the new song “Playing the Game” that replaced “Temper Temper” in 2009.
  • This is the first cast recording of Disney Theatrical’s Mary Poppins not to be released on Walt Disney Records.
  • Fans can also see a medley of songs from this cast below.

Mary Poppins 2020 Live Album Cast:

  • Mary Poppins – Zizi Strallen
  • Bert – Charlie Stemp
  • George Banks         – Joseph Millson
  • Winifred Banks – Amy Griffiths
  • Jane Banks – Adelaide Barham
  • Michael Banks – Gabriel Payne
  • Ms. Andrew – Claire Moore
  • Bird Woman – Petula Clark
  • Mrs. Brill – Claire Machin
  • Robertson Ay – Jack North
  • Mrs. Corry – Malinda Parris
  • Park Keeper/Von Hussler – Mark Goldthorp
  • Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman – Paul F. Monaghan
  • Miss. Lark – Celi O’Connor
  • Neleus – Joshua Denyer
  • Valentine – Glen Facey
  • Katie Nanna – Jacqueline Hughes
  • Northbrook/Policeman – Ian Gareth-Jones
 
 
