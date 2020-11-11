New Live Recording from “Mary Poppins” Stage Musical Released from West End Revival Cast

Disney’s stage adaptation of Mary Poppins has received a second live cast recording album this week from the 2020 London West End revival.
What’s Happening:
- Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. has released a new live cast recording from the stage adaptation of Mary Poppins through Arts Music Inc., a division of Warner Music Group.
- This new recording was made in 2020 from the recent West End revival, which opened in London on November 13th, 2019 and plans to resume performances sometime in 2021.
- The original production by Disney Theatrical and Cameron Mackintosh premiered at the Prince Edward Theater on December 15th, 2004, and a studio produced cast album was released by Walt Disney Records in 2005.
- Mary Poppins premiered on Broadway on November 16, 2006 at Disney’s New Amsterdam Theater, where it ran until March 3, 2013.
- In addition to the original cast recording, a live album was released in 2011 from the Australia production, which included the new song “Playing the Game” that replaced “Temper Temper” in 2009.
- This is the first cast recording of Disney Theatrical’s Mary Poppins not to be released on Walt Disney Records.
- Fans can also see a medley of songs from this cast below.
Mary Poppins 2020 Live Album Cast:
- Mary Poppins – Zizi Strallen
- Bert – Charlie Stemp
- George Banks – Joseph Millson
- Winifred Banks – Amy Griffiths
- Jane Banks – Adelaide Barham
- Michael Banks – Gabriel Payne
- Ms. Andrew – Claire Moore
- Bird Woman – Petula Clark
- Mrs. Brill – Claire Machin
- Robertson Ay – Jack North
- Mrs. Corry – Malinda Parris
- Park Keeper/Von Hussler – Mark Goldthorp
- Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman – Paul F. Monaghan
- Miss. Lark – Celi O’Connor
- Neleus – Joshua Denyer
- Valentine – Glen Facey
- Katie Nanna – Jacqueline Hughes
- Northbrook/Policeman – Ian Gareth-Jones