Musical Theater Performances In UK, Including “Mary Poppins” Delayed Until 2021

As theaters still remain dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced today that numerous UK performances, including Mary Poppins and Hamilton would not return until as early as 2021.

What’s Happening:

In response to the continued uncertainty over when the government is going to completely withdraw social distancing measures and allow the safe return of theatre productions Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have had to take the difficult decision of delaying the return of their productions of Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, Hamilton and The Phantom of the Opera until as early as practical in 2021.

until as early as practical in 2021. Consequently they are starting a process of consultation over potential redundancies for all employees on these productions.

All customers who have booked to date will be contacted directly by the box office, or their original point of purchase, and offered a credit voucher which can be used for priority booking when new booking dates are announced, or a refund. Return dates for the productions will be planned for as early as practical next year taking into consideration further advice and guidance from the Government including, and subject to, any social distancing requirements being completely removed for theatres. Once social distancing requirements have been lifted it is anticipated it will take several months of preparation for each of our productions to be remounted as well as time for audience confidence and advance sales to build.

In the interim CML and DMT have now commenced a consultation period with their employees following the closure of DMT theatres due to the pandemic and are looking at any necessary restructuring of their businesses.

What They’re Saying: